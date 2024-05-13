MassDEP Penalizes Berkshire Springs for Failing to Report Diesel Fuel Spill at Pittsfield Service Station 

BOSTON — The Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection (MassDEP) has penalized Berkshire Springs Holding Company, LLC, for failing to notify MassDEP of a September 2023 spill of diesel fuel at a service station in Pittsfield. Berkshire Springs is a bottler and distributor of spring water based in Southfield.

“It is critical that customers of gasoline and diesel fueling facilities diligently monitor their fueling operations to avoid spills of petroleum products that would negatively impact public safety and the environment,” said Michael Gorski, director of MassDEP’s Western Regional Office in Springfield. “The cleanup has been completed, and today’s penalty sends a strong message that MassDEP will hold parties accountable for failing to provide notification of releases of petroleum to the environment.”

On September 12, 2023, MassDEP Emergency Response personnel were notified by the Pittsfield Fire Department of a spill of diesel fuel at the 480 West Housatonic Street service station. MassDEP staff responded and determined that a sudden release of diesel fuel, likely exceeding the reportable quantity of 10 gallons, occurred when a Berkshire Springs truck was being fueled.

MassDEP confirmed through review of video surveillance footage that the Berkshire Springs employee fueling the truck left the vehicle unattended while the pump was engaged. Although the driver was aware of the release, he left the station without notifying station personnel of the release. When station personnel were made aware of the release, they notified Pittsfield Fire and MassDEP. Initial containment of the spill was performed by the Pittsfield Fire Department and cleanup was arranged by the station operator, Global Partners LP.

Although no waterways were affected by the spill, the release impacted an area measuring approximately 30 feet by 30 feet, including the station parking lot out to the public roadway and soil on the western side of the parking lot, and storm drains on the site. MassDEP issued a penalty of $13,125 to Berkshire Springs.

MassDEP’s mission is to protect and enhance the Commonwealth’s natural resources – air, water and land – to provide for the health, safety and welfare of all people, and to ensure a clean and safe environment for future generations. In carrying out this mission, MassDEP commits to address and advance environmental justice and equity for all people of the Commonwealth; to provide meaningful, inclusive opportunities for people to participate in agency decisions that affect their lives; and to ensure a diverse workforce that reflects the communities we serve.

###