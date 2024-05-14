Vya Selected by The Lash Lounge to Provide Localized Marketing Technology and Print Services for 135 Locations

Vya’s marketing resource management system enables franchisees of the premier eyelash salon to customize and order marketing materials from a central platform

CINCINNATI, OH, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vya, a leading provider of marketing execution technology and services for distributed organizations, today announced it has been selected to provide localized marketing services to The Lash Lounge, the premier eyelash salon franchise that was recently acquired by The Riverside Company to expand its beauty services franchise platform.

The Lash Lounge is implementing Vya’s marketing resource management system to efficiently fulfill and track localized marketing materials at its 135 franchise locations across the U.S., making it easier for each location to execute marketing campaigns at the local level.

“We are very excited about our new partnership with Vya,” said Lauren Boucher, Local Marketing Manager for The Lash Lounge. “After undergoing a thorough evaluation process, we are confident in our choice of Vya. Working closely together, Vya has seamlessly facilitated the transition from our previous platform. We are also experiencing exceptional customer service in their ongoing support. All of us here at The Lash Lounge could not be happier.”

“Vya is thrilled to be working with The Lash Lounge, an organization that shares our commitment to providing an exceptional customer experience, with an emphasis on customization,” said Kandi O’Connor, COO, Vya. “Vya continues to grow our footprint in the franchise sector by providing localized marketing resource management solutions that uniquely deliver value to multi-location businesses, like The Lash Lounge. Our technology and our robust user support organization make it possible for franchisees to customize brand-compliant marketing materials at the local level.”

Vya’s marketing resource management system provides The Lash Lounge with a central platform for franchisees to easily access, customize and order a variety of approved marketing materials, including service menus, business cards, large format signage, and other printed materials. Many materials can be customized automatically with data from a location’s profile, and locations can request custom changes that may be needed for their materials.

The Vya system ensures greater brand consistency for The Lash Lounge by managing custom requests from local salons. At the same time, it increases the efficiency of marketing operations by reducing the time previously spent on resizing local ads, freeing up corporate marketing resources to focus on more strategic activities.

About The Lash Lounge

The Lash Lounge is a premier eyelash salon franchise, specializing in custom eyelash extensions, lash lifts, tinting, threading and more, with 135 salons across the United States. Founded in 2006 by industry pioneer, Anna Phillips, the company attracts top stylist talent, who complete the brand's proprietary training program to earn Lash Lounge certification. The curriculum centers around Phillip's exclusive lash design technique, developed with respect for the safety, artistry and craft of lashing, while honoring and elevating every woman's unique natural beauty. A luxurious and relaxing escape, The Lash Lounge simplifies beauty routines and helps guests face the world with confidence. For more information about The Lash Lounge and franchise opportunities, please visit www.thelashlounge.com.

About Vya

Vya simplifies marketing execution with local customization to help distributed and multi-location businesses increase efficiency and maximize performance. With its combination of marketing resource management technology, data analytics expertise, and production services, Vya enables marketers to customize, localize, optimize and efficiently manage marketing campaigns, messaging and materials for greater relevance and impact. Marketers across a range of industries, including banking and financial services, franchising, insurance, manufacturing, and energy and utilities, choose Vya to elevate their marketing operations and advance overall business success. Learn more about Vya at https://www.vyasystems.com or contact Vya at 800-426-7921 or sales@vyasystems.com.