Devo Recognized in the Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for SIEM for the Second Time in a Row

BOSTON, May 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Devo Technology, the security data analytics company, today announced that it has been recognized in the 2024 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management (SIEM) report and is positioned as a Visionary.



The Gartner Magic Quadrant for SIEM evaluates providers for their Ability to Execute and Completeness of Vision.

“Devo’s inclusion as a Visionary signals to us that our long-term vision for the Devo Security Data Platform is resonating with security practitioners and leaders alike,” said Sergio Bellido, SVP of Product Management at Devo. “Organizations need a SIEM built to ingest all data at any scale, that provides truly real-time analytics, autonomous investigations, and community-based intelligence sharing. This is where our platform shines, and we remain laser-focused on our commitment to delivering cutting-edge security solutions to our customers.”

Before being recognized in the 2024 Gartner SIEM Magic Quadrant, Devo recently achieved the following accomplishments:

About Devo

Devo Technology replaces traditional SIEMs with a real-time security data platform. Devo’s integrated platform serves as the foundation of your security operations and includes data-powered SIEM, SOAR, and UEBA. AI and intelligent automation help your SOC work faster and smarter so you can make the right decisions in real time. Headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, with operations in North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific, Devo is backed by Insight Partners, Georgian, TCV, General Atlantic, Bessemer Venture Partners, Kibo Ventures and Eurazeo. Learn more at www.devo.com .

