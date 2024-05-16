Actual SEO Media, Inc. Highlights Impact of Google's Updated Spam Policies on SEO

If there is one thing that companies can count on it is that Google will always be evolving. The crafting of unique, valuable content for users is encouraged. Actual SEO Media, Inc.

HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, May 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Google's recent spam policy updates have the potential to shake up the search engine optimization (SEO) scene, but Actual SEO Media, Inc. understands these changes and the process of making the necessary adjustments to preserve online presence and reputation.

The introduction of these new policies coincided with Google's March 2024 core update, significantly affecting businesses. This convergence has caused a frenzy among businesses as they strive to align their websites and online content with the latest guidelines while trying to stay visible in search results.



Google's Spam Policy Updates: Implications for Websites and Businesses

Google's spam policy updates bring about new measures to address various forms of abuse, such as expired domain abuse, site reputation abuse, and scaled content abuse. Penalties for these violations will start being enforced this month, May 2024. While these changes aim to enhance the quality of search results, they also pose challenges for businesses that depend on specific strategies.

Furthermore, these updates highlight the search engine's commitment to enhancing the quality and relevance of search results. Businesses that rely on strategies like buying expired domains to boost rankings or publishing third-party content without oversight to manipulate search signals are now facing a crucial decision. They must carefully reassess their strategies and ensure they align with the latest guidelines to maintain compliance.

Certain previously successful methods are now being closely examined and may result in penalties if not adopted. Businesses must stay up-to-date and flexible to maintain their visibility in search engine result pages (SERPs) and the trust of their target audience and search engine.



The Spam Policy Update Addresses Expired Domain Abuse

Expired domain abuse is one of the recent developments in Google's spam policy that aims to combat the practice of buying expired domain names mainly for the purpose of influencing search rankings. This strategy, which also goes by the name "domain squatting," entails using previously expired domains to host content that provides little to no value to users.

For businesses seeking to boost their online presence, a popular strategy has been acquiring a domain previously owned in a relevant field with valuable backlinks. Although this practice is not necessarily unethical, Google primarily aims to penalize websites that employ questionable methods to establish credibility. Questionable methods include participating in activities like creating AI-generated content on a large scale or selling links or guest posts to manipulate search rankings.

Google's dedication to maintaining relevant and high-quality search results is seen in its efforts to tackle expired domain abuse. Creating high-quality, user-focused content that follows Google's requirements should be a priority for businesses to comply with this policy. In addition to avoiding penalties, businesses can gain credibility and authority in their fields.



Combatting Site Reputation Abuse is Part of Google's Spam Update Initiative

Google's recent spam policy updates also address the issue of site reputation abuse, which refers to publishing third-party pages with little oversight or involvement from the host site. This strategy, sometimes called "Parasite SEO" or "pSEO," seeks to influence search rankings by utilizing the ranking signals of the host site.

One noteworthy event that likely led to this update was the Sports Illustrated AI scandal in November 2023. In this instance, the Arena Group had acquired the rights to the content from Advon Commerce, a third-party company. Problems erupted when content generated by artificial intelligence was published on the main site without their knowledge. The content included nonsensical reviews and potentially misleading information.

Today, Google's initiative aims to discourage such practices and ensure that third-party content hosted on a site offers authentic value to users. Actions that businesses are recommended to take to avoid site reputation abuse penalties are as follows:

- Terminate relationships with third-party content providers involved in questionable practices.

- De-index pages that do not comply with Google's policies.

- Make sure that all content, including any from third parties, offers real value to users.

- Enforce more rigorous supervision and ensure higher standards for all content published on their platforms.



Google's Crackdown on Scaled Content Abuse

Google's recent spam policy updates also highlight its efforts in rebranding and expanding the concept of spammy automatically generated content into scaled content abuse. This modification expands the definition to include a broader array of practices related to manipulating content.

Creating an excessive number of pages with the sole purpose of manipulating search rankings instead of offering valuable content is known as scaled content abuse. This harmful practice can manifest in different ways, such as utilizing generative AI tools to generate content, repurposing existing content with little added value, combining content from various sources without enhancing it, creating multiple websites to conceal the mass-produced nature of the content, and generating pages that are nonsensical yet contain search terms.

Google's updated policy is designed to discourage certain tactics and encourage the production of unique, valuable content for users. Instead of churning out an abundance of low-quality content, businesses should focus on creating top-notch, unique content that truly benefits users. All content, particularly third-party content, must adhere to the guidelines established by Google's spam policies.



What Does This Mean for SEO?

These spam policy updates serve as a reminder for SEO practitioners and businesses to prioritize adherence to Google's guidelines and embrace ethical and sustainable SEO practices. The updates highlight the significance of crafting top-notch, pertinent content that delivers authentic value to users.

Businesses must begin shifting away from tactics such as exploiting expired domains, manipulating site reputation, and producing subpar content, and instead place an emphasis on strategies that prioritize UX and the quality of content. By embracing these updates, businesses can not only steer clear of penalties but also boost their online reputation and visibility in the long term.

