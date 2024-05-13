New Fantasy Novel "The Ruins" by Leona Canry Explores a World of Chaos and Magic
EINPresswire.com/ -- Epic tale of survival and discovery captivates readers as it hits shelves on April 22, 2024
"The Ruins," a gripping new fantasy novel by acclaimed author Leona Canry, has been released to eager readers worldwide. Publishing on April 22, 2024, this captivating tale delves into a world overrun by zombies and orcs, where one young girl's journey becomes a fight for freedom and the future of her homeland.
In "The Ruins," readers are transported to a world where chaos reigns supreme, and the line between survival and extinction is razor-thin. The story follows a courageous young girl who embarks on a perilous quest, confronting not only the physical threats of the undead and monstrous creatures but also the hidden mysteries and magical intrigues that lie beneath the surface.
Leona Canry's masterful storytelling weaves together elements of fantasy, adventure, and suspense, creating a rich and immersive narrative that keeps readers on the edge of their seats from start to finish. Through the eyes of the protagonist, readers are taken on a journey of self-discovery, courage, and resilience, as she confronts unimaginable challenges and discovers the depths of her own strength.
"The Ruins" will be available for purchase on Amazon.com, allowing readers everywhere to embark on this epic adventure from the comfort of their own homes. Whether you're a fan of fantasy fiction or simply seeking an enthralling escape from reality, "The Ruins" promises to deliver an unforgettable reading experience.
About Leona Canry:
Leona Canry is debut author and a mother of seven, known for her captivating storytelling and imaginative worlds. With a passion for fantasy fiction, Leona's work explores themes of adventure, courage, and the triumph of the human spirit in the face of adversity.
Book Link: https://a.co/d/bXzBGGw
Leona Canry
Tolkeins Book Writing
rainbowwitch85@gmail.com