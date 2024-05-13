High Wire Networks CMO, Susanna Song, Named to CRN 2024 Women of the Channel Power 100 Solution Provider List

CMO Susanna Song Invited to Moderate Cyber & Hybrid Warfare Panel at the PISM Strategic Ark 2024 Conference on May 23

BATAVIA, Ill., May 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- High Wire Networks, Inc. (OTCQB: HWNI), a leading global provider of managed cybersecurity and technology enablement, announced its chief marketing officer, Susanna Song, was named a 2024 Women of the Channel Power 100 Solution Provider—an elite subset of prominent leaders selected from the CRN® 2024 Women of the Channel list by CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company.



The annual Power 100 Solution Provider list honors the most influential women in leadership at some of the country’s most prominent IT integrators, managed service providers and value-added resellers for their channel advocacy and dedication to helping their customers and technology partners thrive. The 2024 Women of the Channel list will be featured in the June issue of CRN Magazine, with online coverage starting May 13 at www.CRN.com/WOTC.

“It is a great privilege to honor the remarkable achievements of these women leaders in the IT channel,” said Jennifer Follett, VP, U.S. Content and Executive Editor, CRN, at The Channel Company. “Each woman on the list has demonstrated a deep commitment to innovation and leadership that advances their organizations and drives transformation and success across the IT channel.”

Song leads the marketing of High Wire’s managed cybersecurity and technology enablement services which are sold exclusively through its global channel partner network. Since Song joined High Wire in 2018, the network has grown to more than 625 channel partners worldwide, with many channel partners and end-customers represented in the Fortune 500 and Fortune 50.

“I am honored to be among this select group of women from the CRN® Women of the Channel list,” stated Song. “I deeply appreciate the support and encouragement of my High Wire colleagues who have inspired my commitment to delivering the best in marketing innovation and results. Together, we strive to surpass expectations as we nurture the trust of our channel partners and enable their ongoing success.”

Song is also the creator, producer and co-host of The Cybersecurity Simplified Podcast. As a result of her work on The Cybersecurity Simplified Podcast and her 15-year career as a journalist, Song has been invited to moderate the Cyber & Hybrid Warfare in 2024 panel at the PISM Strategic Ark 2024 conference being held in Warsaw, Poland on May 23. Panel participants to include General Karol Molenda, commander of Poland’s Cyberspace Defense Forces; Evanna Hu, CEO of Omelas and a nonresident senior fellow at Atlantic Council’s Scowcroft Center for Strategy and Security; and Artur Kuliński, a Google Cloud security specialist.

Song was previously named to CRN Inclusive Channel Leaders list in July 2023 and the Women of the Channel by CRN in May 2023. This followed High Wire being added to CRN Magazine’s MSP 500 and Elite 150 lists February in 2023.

About CRN 2024 Women of the Channel

Every year, CRN highlights women from vendor, distributor, and solution provider organizations whose vision and leadership have a beneficial influence on the technology industry. The CRN 2024 Women of the Channel honorees are creative, strategic leaders who show ongoing commitment to leveraging their skills to innovate and drive success for their partners and customers.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers, and end-users. Backed by over 40 years of unequaled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelcompany.com

Follow The Channel Company: X and LinkedIn.

About High Wire Networks

High Wire Networks, Inc. (OTCQB: HWNI) is a fast-growing, award-winning global provider of managed cybersecurity and IT enablement services. Through 625 channel partners, it delivers trusted managed services for more than 1,100 managed security customers and tens of thousands of technology customers. Its end-customers include hundreds of Fortune 500 companies and the nation’s largest government agencies.

High Wire has 80 full-time employees worldwide and four U.S. offices, including a U.S. based 24/7 Network Operations Center and Security Operations Center in Chicago, with additional regional offices in United Kingdom.

High Wire was ranked by Frost & Sullivan as a Top 12 Managed Security Service Provider in the Americas for 2023. It was also named to CRN’s MSP 500 and Elite 150 lists of the nation’s top IT managed service providers for 2023 and 2024.

Learn more at HighWireNetworks.com. Follow the company on X, view its extensive video series on YouTube or connect on LinkedIn.

