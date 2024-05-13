ShiptoMilitary.com Invites Nonprofits to Join Their "Request A Care Package" Initiative for Deployed Service Members
By connecting nonprofit organizations directly with the service members who need their support, we hope to foster a stronger link between those at home and those who serve.”FOREST LAKE, MN, USA, May 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ShiptoMilitary.com, a platform dedicated to sharing useful resources and information about shipping care packages to APO, FPO, and DPO addresses, is proud to announce a new initiative aimed at supporting our troops overseas.
The platform is currently inviting nonprofit organizations that send care packages to deployed service members to be listed on its “Request A Care Package” page.
This initiative provides a valuable connection between deployed service members, their families, and supportive organizations back home. By listing on ShiptoMilitary.com, nonprofits can directly receive requests from service members and their families for care packages, ensuring that gestures of support and care are efficiently directed to where they are most needed.
Benefits for Nonprofit Organizations:
Visibility and Reach: Gain exposure to a larger audience of service members and their families looking for support.
Ease of Use: ShiptoMilitary.com will post your logo and link to your secure, custom-branded care package request form which can be created on ShipThrifty.com for free.
This provides secure transfer and storage of mailing addresses for each participating organization and streamlines the address collection the process.
Access to Specialized Tools: Benefit from free online shipping and customs label tools specifically designed for shipping to military addresses, simplifying the logistics and reducing costs.
"We are committed to making the process of sending care packages to our troops as easy and impactful as possible," said Michelle Williamson, Co-Founder of ShiptoMilitary.com. "By connecting nonprofit organizations directly with the service members who need their support, we hope to foster a stronger link between those at home and those who serve."
Nonprofit organizations interested in participating in this initiative are encouraged to send an email to contactus@shipthrifty.com with their organization’s logo. ShiptoMilitary.com will assist in setting up a customized care package request form and provide access to specialized online tools for creating military shipping labels and customs forms.
About ShiptoMilitary.com
ShiptoMilitary.com provides streamlined support and resources for anyone shipping care packages to military addresses. With a deep understanding of the logistical challenges involved in military shipments, ShiptoMilitary.com offers resources that make sending care packages easier and more efficient.
