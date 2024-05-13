New CDC Regulations on Dog Importation Mean Major Changes for International Travel with Dogs
Rue's Kennels @ LAX is one of seven CDC-Approved Animal Care Facilities nationwide for dogs arriving into the US.
As of Aug 1, international travelers with dogs can only fly into 6 US airports, must complete pre-arranged veterinary exam at CDC-approved Animal Care Facility.
These significant changes will affect international travelers. We're here to help with the process and their journey, while upholding all the regulations and best practices of the CDC,”LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, May 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- To ensure the health and safety of people and animals across the United States, the CDC has just issued significant updates to its regulations on dog importation with goals to 1) prevent the re-introduction of dog rabies into the US, 2) reduce the incidence of fraudulent documentation and 3) ensure safe housing for dogs that don’t meet all requirements for entry to the US. Rue’s Kennels @ LAX seeks to remind people that they should plan in advance for any international travel with their pets to ensure all requirements for dog importation will be met at the time they and their dog(s) depart for the United States.
Starting on August 1, 2024, all dogs entering the United States must:
** APPEAR HEALTHY UPON ARRIVAL;
If the dog does not appear healthy, isolation of the dog, veterinary examination and additional testing may be required at the importer/owner’s expense.
** BE AT LEAST SIX MONTHS OF AGE;
** BE MICROCHIPPED;
Microchip number must be documented on all required forms and in all accompanying veterinary records.
** BE RABIES VACCINATED IF ARRIVING FROM A COUNTRY WITH A HIGH RISK OF DOG RABIES;
Additional required documentation may be necessary, depending on where the dog has been in the 6 months before entering or returning to the United States, or if the dog has a current rabies vaccine administered in the United States.
** BE ACCOMPANIED BY A CDC DOG IMPORT FORM ONLINE SUBMISSION RECEIPT.
Forms must: 1) be submitted 10 days before travel 2) include port of arrival and 3) include a clear photograph of the dog showing its face and body that is taken within 10 days of travel.
To help travelers determine what rules apply to their dogs, the CDC has created “DogBot,” a personalized question-and-answer tool that can be accessed on its website. Dogs that have not met all requirements for importation will NOT be permitted entry into the United States. No exceptions will be made.
Rue’s Kennels @ LAX is one of the seven CDC-designated Animal Care Facilities handling the veterinary examination, vaccination, and care of incoming dogs. Other approved facilities are located in close proximity to Atlanta, Miami, New York City, Washington, DC and Philadelphia’s international airports. More information about them can be found here.
“These significant changes will affect a lot of international travelers. We want them to know Rue’s Kennels @ LAX is here to help them through the process and their journey, while upholding all the regulatory requirements and best practices of the CDC,” said Jill Stewart, Founder of Rue’s Kennels @ LAX. “We strongly suggest that families familiarize themselves with these new requirements and arrival protocols to expedite the process as best as possible.”
Other changes what will go into effect include:
** DISCONTINUANCE OF CDC PERMITS: Those accustomed to applying for a CDC Dog Import Permit to travel internationally with pets will no longer have that option.
** US ARRIVAL INTO SIX DESIGNATED AIRPORTS ONLY, WITH REQUIRED VETERINARY EXAMINATION UPON ARRIVAL AT CDC-APPROVED ANIMAL CARE FACILITY: Previously, CDC Dog Import Permits could be used at 18 US Ports of Entry. As of August 1, all dogs arriving into the US must arrive through the six designated airports only, and are required to complete a pre-arranged appointment at one of seven CDC-approved Animal Care facilities near the six ports of entry, at which a veterinarian will examine and vaccinate the dogs at the owner/importer’s expense.
** ARRIVAL FROM HIGH-RISK DOG RABIES COUNTRIES: Before an animal travels from any country with high risk of rabies, the owner/importer must have a reservation at one of the seven CDC pre-approved Animal Care Facilities. Without this, the pet will not be permitted on the aircraft. Any vaccinations required are at the owner/importer’s expense.
** NECESSARY LAYOVER: This new process requires a multi-day layover in the city of arrival. Dogs will require a MINIMUM 1-3 day layover, assuming it meets all USDA, Customs, and CDC requirements, and has no health issues. If the animal fails to meet all CDC, USDA, and Customs requirements, and/or the attending veterinarian discovers health issues, the layover will be longer. Travelers must also consider that the CDC does not clear animals on holidays, weekends, or after 5 PM weekdays. All associated veterinary and layover costs are the responsibility of the owner/importer.
To make a reservation for a dog being brought into the United States through LAX, please call (310) 692-0843 or email cdcreservation@rueskennelsatlax.com. For more information on Rue's Kennels @ LAX, please visit our website at https://www.rueskennelsatlax.com.
