Wellspring Living Institute Announces Visionary Scholarship for Mentorship Clients
ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Wellspring Living, a nonprofit organization dedicated to transforming the lives of those at risk or victimized by sexual exploitation announces the opening of the Visionary Scholarship for nonprofit organizations interested in mentorship.
Wellspring Living’s mentorship program, offered through the Wellspring Living Institute, trains qualifying 501c3 organizations interested in serving survivors. With the opening of the Visionary Scholarship, Wellspring Living hopes to encourage nonprofits to expand their service and commitment to survivors.
“Our mentorship program has successfully trained organizations across Georgia, the United States, and globally,” said Brandie Palmer, Wellspring Living Institute. “We are excited to launch the Visionary Scholarship to build on that impact and encourage more organizations to level up their commitment to survivors by becoming certified mentors through Wellspring Living Institute.”
With three award levels, organizations of all sizes are encouraged to apply. Applicants must be registered as a 501c3 or be in the process of obtaining their 501c3 status. Current mentorship program participants can also apply. Award winners will be selected by a selection committee. Scholarship recipients will be required to actively participate in the mentorship process including monthly meetings and assignments.
Wellspring Institute is accepting applications to the Visionary Scholarship for the next two weeks. To apply, organizations must complete the application at https://bit.ly/4bwBFu0.
For more information about Wellspring Living Institute visit www.wellspringliving.org/institute.
