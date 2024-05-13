Plastic Wound Retractor Market Is Projected To Climb US$ 706 Million By 2034: Facr.MR Report
Manufacturers Focusing on Advancements in Plastic Wound Retractor Designs for Enhancing Patient ComfortROCKVILLE, MD, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global plastic wound retractor market is expected to increase from a value of US$ 521.5 million in 2024 to US$ 706 million by the end of 2034, as per a new study by Fact.MR. Primary drivers for market growth are increasing aging population and rise in government funding for the development of wound care products.
The market has been growing due to a rise in the prevalence of chronic diseases such as diabetes and lifestyle-related conditions such as obesity. Ongoing advancements in dental technology are leading to the development of improved retractors that offer better performance and patient comfort, thus driving market growth.
Market expansion is being complemented with the introduction of advanced wound retractors. Plastic wound retractors, known for their low weight, flexibility, and non-reactivity, are increasingly preferred for various surgical applications, thus driving their sales. As less invasive surgical techniques are adopted worldwide, the popularity of plastic wound retractors continues to rise.
Key Takeaways from the Market Study:
Sales of plastic wound retractors across the world are expected to reach US$ 521.5 million in 2024. The market is forecasted to touch US$ 706 million by the end of 2034.
Sales of plastic wound retractors in the United States are set to reach US$ 111 million in 2024. Brazil occupies a 48% share of the Latin America market in 2024.
The market in Canada is poised to reach US$ 57 million in 2024. The North American market is forecasted to expand at a CAGR of 3.4% over the next 10 years.
“The market for plastic cheek retractors is expanding due to rising global demand for dental procedures, technological advancements, affordability, and focus on enhanced patient comfort,” says a Fact.MR analyst.
Logistical Issues Creating Disruptions in Supply Chain for Plastic Wound Retractors
Key players Plastic Wound Retractor Market are Vaxcon Corporation, Applied Medical Resources Corp, Betatech Medical, Changzhou Medizintechnik GmbH, Hakko Co. Ltd., Cooper Surgical, Wecan Medicare, 3M Company, Medtronic Inc., Grena Limited
Even though plastic wound retractors are necessary for surgical access, there are some concerns about its potential side effects. Ensuring patient safety and minimizing adverse effects are primary concerns. Compliance with regulations is vital in the medical device industry. Stringent regulations pose challenges for manufacturers, impacting product development, market entry, and approval processes. Supply chain disruptions due to international events or logistical issues further affect the availability and distribution of plastic wound retractors.
Country-wise Analysis:
North America is expected to hold a significant portion, around 35%, of the plastic wound retractor market share. Over the period from 2024 to 2034, the region's market is anticipated to grow steadily at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 3.4%.
In 2024, the United States alone is projected to contribute approximately US$ 111 million to this market. Within North America, the United States commands a substantial share, accounting for 60% of the market in 2024. The demand for plastic wound retractors in the United States is predicted to see a moderate increase from 2024 to 2034.
One of the key factors driving this market expansion is the rising number of surgeries in the United States. Plastic wound retractors play a crucial role in maintaining asepsis during surgical procedures, thereby reducing the risk of surgical site infections. Consequently, healthcare professionals across the country are increasingly relying on these retractors, further fueling their demand.
Competitive Landscape:
Plastic sheath wound retractors reduced the rate of surgical site infections in cesarean sections, in contrast to the metal, self-retaining retractor that is usually used in those procedures, according to a German study published in the European Journal of Obstetrics & Gynecology and Reproductive Biology. This prospective, randomized, controlled experiment was carried out at the Charité University Hospital in Berlin and compared the traditional Collins metal retractor versus the Applied Medical Alexis O C-Section Retractor.
These instruments are used to stop contamination and infection at the edges of the incision. Whereas 100 patients were treated with the metal retractor, 98 patients were treated with the Alexis retractor. The Alexis group's surgical site infection rates were "substantially decreased" from 8% in the metal retractor group to 1%.
