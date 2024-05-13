Submit Release
Biodiversity Week 2024 - time to connect with nature

Events will reach communities in every corner of Ireland, showcasing coasts, rivers and estuaries, hedgerows, wetlands, native woodlands, the marine environment and more. Guided nature walks and field trips for children will introduce participants to pollinators and other biodiversity in local greenspaces. Hands-on workshops will cover topics ranging from composting and willow weaving to bat box building and pond creation. Discover wildlife near you with whale watching, farm walks, bat walks, biodiversity cycle tours, art workshops and more.

