IRENA Tasked with Monitoring Progress of UAE Consensus Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency Goals by COP28 Presidency

COP28 and IRENA to jointly drive implementation of UAE Consensus; announce annual report series to track tripling of renewables and doubling of energy efficiency by 2030

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, 13 May 2024 – Today, COP28 President Dr. Sultan Al Jaber officially tasked the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) with the establishment of a special annual report series dedicated to monitoring progress and providing recommendations on achieving key energy goals of the UAE Consensus set at COP28.

The call to triple renewable power capacity and double energy efficiency by 2030 reflects vital components of the global response to address climate change and keep 1.5°C within reach. The UAE Consensus calls for “transitioning away from fossil fuels in energy systems, in a just, orderly and equitable manner” with the aim to achieve net zero by 2050.

