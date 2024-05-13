Change of venue: The Thirty-fourth Session of the FAO Regional Conference for Europe (ERC) will be hosted

by the Republic of Moldova from 14 to 17 May 2024 at the FAO headquarters (Rome).

The Republic of Moldova will host the Thirty-fourth Session of the FAO Regional Conference for Europe (ERC) from 14 to 17 May 2024. The ERC will gather FAO Members in the Europe and Central Asia region, as well as representatives of United Nations Funds, Programmes and Specialized Agencies. The meeting will include observers from intergovernmental and non-governmental sectors, research and academia, the private sector and civil society.

Throughout the meeting, FAO will demonstrate how the FAO Strategic Framework for 2022–2031 facilitates actions supporting the achievement of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development through the transformation to more efficient, inclusive, resilient and sustainable agrifood systems for better production, better nutrition, a better environment and a better life.

Building on the 2023 United Nations Food Systems Stocktaking Moment, the 2023 Sustainable Development Goal Summit, the 2023 United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP28), the Samarkand Declaration and the recent Global Forum for Food and Agriculture 2024, a ministerial round table will explore the role of innovation and digitalization in strengthening resilient and low-emission agrifood systems in Europe and Central Asia. The ministers will share ideas for preserving agricultural biodiversity and improving efficient water governance in times of climate change and multiple challenges.

An important item on the agenda will be a review of the results of FAO’s work in the region during 2022 and 2023 as well as a discussion of future priorities through 2031, reflecting on the implications of global and regional challenges and the FAO Strategic Framework.

During the conference, participants will discuss issues in more detail during special events covering wide range of topics, such as challenges for landlocked developing countries in the region, the importance of the One Country One Priority Product initiative, the 2024 United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP29), and integrated water resource management. In addition, a side event will be devoted to true cost accounting in agrifood systems to enable a better understanding and estimation of the hidden costs and benefits of these systems and to provide decision-makers with the evidence necessary for the transition towards sustainability.

Additionally, Members will be encouraged to discuss a wide range of issues through a dynamic online written consultation process ahead of the ERC Session, including the global and regional food security outlook, various means of building resilience through agrifood systems transformation, key questions and experiences addressing food loss and waste, and ways to increase the effectiveness and efficiency of FAO’s decentralized offices in the region.

MEDIA ACCREDITATION

Journalists wishing to attend an event in person need to send their accreditation request to [email protected].

They need to specify the name of the event they intend to follow and the days in which they plan to come and should include a valid press card, or letter of assignment on company stationery, and a copy of a valid photo ID (passport/identity card).

Side events