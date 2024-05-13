Water and Wastewater Treatment Chemical Market is Projected to Reach US$ 47.6 Billion by 2034: Fact.MR Report

Dwindling Supply of Water for Industrial Use Increasing Demand for Water and Wastewater Treatment Chemicals for Recycling Purposes

ROCKVILLE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to a new industry report by Fact.MR, the global water and wastewater treatment chemical market is placed to reach a value of US$ 34.8 billion in 2024 and further advance at 3.2% CAGR from 2024 to 2034. Oil & gas, power, pulp and paper, mining, chemicals, food and beverages, and other industries have all seen a sharp increase in the use of water and wastewater treatment chemicals.Limited supply of water for industrial use is projected to fuel the demand for water treatment chemicals used in manufacturing, especially in the mining, oil and gas, and power sectors. The development of central wastewater treatment units for small- and medium-sized manufacturing units, recycling of wastewater for complete in-situ processing attaining zero discharge, and adoption of advanced biological wastewater treatment processes are some of the noteworthy trends in the water and wastewater treatment chemical market.Get Free Sample Copy of This Report:Increasing use of cooling water during the manufacturing process is one of the primary factors driving up the demand for water treatment chemicals in this market. The market for chemicals used in water and wastewater treatment is growing as a result of the aggressive adoption of sophisticated membrane water treatment systems by sectors including textiles, food and beverages, pharmaceuticals, and municipal water treatment facilities.Key Takeaways from Market Study:The global water and wastewater treatment chemical market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 3.2% through 2034.The market is forecasted to reach US$ 47.6 billion by the end of 2034.The market in the United States is set to reach a value of US$ 5 billion in 2024.China accounts for 62.4% market share in East Asia in 2024.Revenue from the sales of water and wastewater treatment chemicals in Japan is expected to reach US$ 2.5 billion in 2024.The East Asia market is forecasted to expand at a CAGR of 4% through 2034.“Demand for water and wastewater treatment chemicals is rising due to the increasing use of cooling water during the manufacturing process. Extensive adoption of sophisticated membrane water treatment systems by various sectors is also driving market growth,” says a Fact.MR analyst.Membrane Filtration Systems Enabling Precise Control in Removal of ContaminantsMembrane filtration technologies, including reverse osmosis, ultrafiltration, nanofiltration, and microfiltration, provide a tailored approach to removing impurities from water. Since they remove microbes, particles, and even dissolved solutes, they are highly used in many different industries. The ability of membrane filtration systems to precisely control the removal of contaminants without the need for chemical additives is one of their noteworthy features. This feature enhances the quality of treated water while lowering the requirement for traditional coagulants and flocculants.Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions:Country-wise Insights:East Asia is projected to hold a significant share of the global water and wastewater treatment chemical market during the forecast period. Meanwhile, North America is forecast to hold a 19.7% market share by 2034. In India, the demand for chemicals used in water treatment has increased due to rising investments in manufacturing, electricity generation, and chemical production. India is set to become a major player in the global market for chemicals used in water and wastewater treatment as more businesses enter the industry and connectivity increases.The United States has a strong infrastructure for treating water, having made large investments to guarantee the safety and quality of the water. Manufacturers of chemicals for water and wastewater treatment are projected to find opportunities as the food & beverages and textile industries grow in the United States. The demand for water and wastewater treatment chemicals in power plants is positively influenced by the United States' commitment to renewable energy sources, which demands stricter water quality standards.Explore More Related Studies Published by Fact.MR Research: Water Treatment Membrane Market : The global water treatment membrane market size has reached a size of US$ 8.16 billion in 2023 and is projected to expand rapidly at a CAGR of 8.7% to reach US$ 18.83 billion by the end of 2033. Water Treatment Membrane Market : The global water treatment membrane market size has reached a size of US$ 8.16 billion in 2023 and is projected to expand rapidly at a CAGR of 8.7% to reach US$ 18.83 billion by the end of 2033. Water Enhancer Market : Water enhancer demand is anticipated to surpass US$ 7.1 Bn by 2032-end.More Valuable Insights on OfferFact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the water and wastewater treatment chemical market for 2019 to 2023 and forecast statistics for 2024 to 2034.The study divulges the water and wastewater treatment chemical market based on product type (coagulants & flocculants, biocides, corrosion & scale inhibitors, defoamers, pH adjusters), application (cooling water, boiler water, membrane water, municipal water), and end use (oil & gas, power, mining, pulp & paper, chemicals & fertilizers, pharmaceuticals, municipal, textiles, food & beverages), across seven major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Pacific, and MEA). 