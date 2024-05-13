Discover the Magic of Thai Cinema: Exclusive Film Premieres on Thai Movie Day at Publicis Cinémas On Champs-Élysées

PARIS, May 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prepare to embark on a cinematic journey unlike any other as the Department of International Trade Promotion (DITP), Ministry of Commerce, Royal Thai Government, in collaboration with the Royal Thai Embassy in Paris, proudly presents the “Thai Movie Day” in Paris. This prestigious event is slated to take place on May 27, 2024, at Publicis Cinémas (www.publiciscinemas.com) on Champs-Élysées, as a highlight of the upcoming Thai Festival in Paris, France.



The Thai Festival, a celebration of Thailand's rich cultural heritage, will unfold from 25-27 May 2024, offering Parisians and visitors alike a glimpse into the vibrant tapestry of Thai traditions, flavors, and artistry. As part of this cultural extravaganza, the Thai Movie Premier in Paris aims to showcase the dynamic creativity and storytelling ability of Thailand's growing film industry, promoting Thai soft power and fostering cultural exchange between Thailand and France.

Featuring a lineup of three captivating films, each offering a unique cinematic experience, the Thai Movie Day promises to enchant audiences of all backgrounds and tastes:

5th Round showing at 13:30

5th Round is a Muay Thai boxing film following four fighters at different stages of life. All born into poverty, fighting is their only option. From a young boy far from his family to a veteran with a battered body, each boxer pushes themselves to the limit, determined to fight for their destiny and a better future. Click here to reserve your ticket to 5th Round.

Love You to Debt showing at 15:45

Bo, a debt collector with a heart of gold, falls for Im, a beautiful banker struggling to pay for her sick father's care. Bo proposes a unique solution: Im will go on dates with him in exchange for him covering her debt payments. As they spend more time together, their feelings for each other deepen. Will their love story help them escape the cycle of debt, or will it only complicate things further? Click here to reserve your ticket to Love You to Debt.

Undertaker showing at 18:30 Gala Premiere

Sup-Pa-Ror (Undertaker), directed by Thiti Srinuan, is a comedic horror film set in Thibaan Universe. Joed, a law school graduate, reluctantly takes over his ill father's undertaker business. Meanwhile, Siang, heartbroken by his ex's death, seeks a way to connect with her in the afterlife. Their paths collide as Siang agrees to help Joed in exchange for guidance on contacting the dead. Through their experiences, they both learn valuable lessons about loss, acceptance, and the nature of life and death.

As a gesture of appreciation to our valued guests, complimentary tickets are available for interested parties. Since seating is limited, we encourage attendees to reserve their spot soon.

Join us on May 27, 2024, at Publicis Cinémas on Champs-Élysées, Paris for an unforgettable evening of entertainment, culture, and celebration. For more information and complimentary ticket reservations, please contact ticket@thaimovieday.com.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Issaree Suwunnavid

Publicist

ticket@thaimovieday.com