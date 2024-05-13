Linear Motor Market Is Anticipated To Reach US$ 2.5 Billion By 2034: Fact.MR Report
Increasing Production of Automobiles Worldwide Driving Sales of Linear Motors for Precise Motion ControlROCKVILLE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per this updated industry report compiled by skilled analysts at Fact.MR, the global linear motor market has been forecasted at a valuation of US$ 1.39 billion in 2024 and thereafter expand steadily at 6.1% CAGR from 2024 to 2034. As such, the market is expected to top a value of US$ 2.5 billion by the end of 2034.
A linear motor is a type of rotational electric motor that generates linear motion without making contact with any other elements. This helps prevent backlash, windup, and maintenance concerns. As a result, linear motors are being increasingly used in machine tools, semiconductor equipment, electronic production, and a wide range of other industrial motion control applications. Custom linear motors are also becoming more widely available for a variety of industrial applications.
Sales of cylindrical motors are projected to rise at a steady pace throughout the forecasted period. A cylindrical linear motor is an extremely stiff machine with smooth axis movement. The automotive industry is continually growing, and consequently, there is an increase in demand for linear motors to provide drivers with convenience and safety.
Key Takeaways from Market Study
The North American linear motor market is forecasted to expand at 6% CAGR from 2024 to 2034.
East Asia is forecasted to occupy 38.6% of the global market share by 2034.
Single-axis linear motors are forecasted to account for 67.3% market share by 2034.
The market in China is projected to reach US$ 428.3 million by the end of 2034.
Cylindrical linear motors are forecasted to hold 43.2% market share by 2034.
The East Asia market is forecasted to expand at 6.2% CAGR from 2024 to 2034.
“Widespread use of linear motors is driven by their contactless linear motion, increasing availability of custom options, and rising demand from the automotive sector,” says a Fact.MR analyst.
Market Developments
Key players in the linear motor market are Aerotech Inc., ANCA Group, BOSCH Rexroth, ETEL S.A., FANUC Corporation, Hitachi Metals Ltd., HIWIN Corporation, Jenney Science AG, KML Linear Motion Technology GmbH, and Kollmorgen Corporation.
In 2023, Faulhaber, a leading precision tiny and micro drive system supplier, introduced a new compact linear actuator for a variety of applications. The linear actuator L series can be used with a variety of DC motors, brushless motors, or stepper motors to maximize torque and speed range. The smaller sizes (6 L, 8 L, and 10 L) are suited for medicinal uses. The all-new series offers excellent performance in small packages and supports high input speed or output force.
Country-wise Insights
North America is projected to hold a 25.4% share of the global market by 2034. Linear motor manufacturers are focusing on expanding to various global regions, including Southeast Asia, Central and South America, and Australia. This growth is advantageous as it diversifies supply chains and reduces dependence on a single provider.
Linear motors are integral to electric vehicle propulsion systems, offering advantages in terms of efficiency, responsiveness, and compact design. Their precise control capabilities make them valuable components in the development of autonomous vehicle technologies. As the global push towards electric mobility continues, demand for linear motors is projected to rise in the transportation sector.
More Valuable Insights on Offer
Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the linear motor market for 2019 to 2023 and forecast market statistics for 2024 to 2034.
The study divulges essential insights into the market based on design (flatbed, U-channel, cylindrical), sales channel (direct OEMs, direct system integrators, distributors), axis (single-axis, multi-axis), core (iron core, coreless), and application (electronics & assembly industry, food & beverage industry, medical & scientific applications, metrology, transportation, high-load applications, flat panel displays, machine tools - metal forming & cutting, packaging & labeling, printing, robotics, non-industrial applications, manufacturing), across seven major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Pacific, and MEA).
