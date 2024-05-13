Polymer Clay Market Size Will Surpass US$ 44.3 Million at a 2.7% CAGR by 2034: Fact.MR
Cost-effectiveness of Polymer Clay Driving Widespread Use in Imitation Jewelry Manufacturing: Fact.MR ReportROCKVILLE, MD, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Polymer clay is widely utilized in arts and crafts as well as commercial applications for crafting decorative components. On the back of its varied uses, the global polymer clay market is projected to reach a size of US$ 44.3 million by the end of 2034, up from US$ 33.9 million in 2024.
Expansion of the global toy industry, driven by the decline in brick-and-mortar shopping and the rise in dual-income households, is boosting demand for advanced toy materials. Consequently, there is a growing global demand for polymer clay. Polymer clay is favored as a raw material for imitation jewelry due to its benefits and cost-effectiveness. As a result, the anticipated growth in the jewelry-making sector is expected to drive up demand for polymer clay.
Formerly used primarily for doll-making, polymer clay is now gaining popularity as a versatile material for making miniature dollhouses, animation models, and their decorations and furnishings. Beyond its use in doll and miniature sculpture, polymer clay is also finding applications in children's education.
Key Takeaways from the Market Study
Demand for polymer clay across the world is estimated to reach a market value of US$ 33.9 million in 2024. The market is forecasted to expand at a CAGR of 2.7% from 2024 to 2034. The market in the United States is estimated at US$ 7 million in 2024.
China is estimated to occupy 56.9% share of the East Asian market in 2024. The market in Japan is estimated to reach a value of US$ 3.9 million in 2024. The North American market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 2.9% through 2034.
“Polymer clay is exhibiting increased demand as a result of rising investments in educational toys for kids. Polymer clay hardens objects when baked and is widely used in arts, crafts, and commercial sectors for its affordability and versatility,” says a Fact.MR analyst.
Key players in the polymer clay market are Clay & Paint Factory, Van Aken International, Staedtler Mars, Polyform Products, American Art Clay, Viva Décor, Makin’s USA, Staedtler Mars GmbH & Co. KG
Rising Usage of Smart Devices and Digital Entertainment among Children Impeding Market Growth
Over the past few years, there has been a notable increase in the use of smartphones, tablets, and other mobile devices. Children these days are using smartphones for online gaming and other activities in addition to communication. Younger users are more likely to play games and stream videos online on their phones, especially those who are in school. This propensity and attraction to technology are affecting children's social lives, mental development, and physical health by limiting their ability to engage in arts and crafts.
Increasing use of smart devices and digital entertainment at younger ages is reducing children’s interest in activities such as craft making, which is expected to hinder sales of toys made out of polymer clay.
Insights by Country
The United States dominates the North American market, holding a commanding 75% share in 2024. This stronghold is fueled by a vibrant community of crafters, a thriving DIY culture, and a growing appetite for handcrafted goods. Additionally, the country's robust retail channels play a crucial role in bolstering the expansion of the polymer clay market.
One of the key players in this landscape is American Art Clay (AMACO), renowned for its diverse range of art supplies, particularly polymer clay marketed under the "AMACO Sculptamold" brand. AMACO's sustained success is attributed to its well-established market presence and unwavering commitment to quality. With an extensive global distribution network, AMACO has not only expanded its market share but also bolstered its earnings significantly.
Competitive Landscape
In May 2019, Levine Leichtman unveiled its latest products crafted from polymer clay, including Sculpey III, Premo, and solid clay conditioner, each available in a unique color palette.
To address increasing customer demand, German manufacturer Staedtler Mars GmbH & Co. KG introduced three new liquid colors-black, silver, and gold-to its FIMO line in September 2019.
Polymer Binders Market: The global polymer binders market is valued at US$ 44 billion in 2023 and is estimated to reach US$ 105 billion by 2033-end, expanding at a CAGR of 9% over the decade.
Bleaching Clay Market: The global adoption of bleaching clay is expected to rise at a 7.2% CAGR from 2022 to 2032. The worldwide bleaching clay market was valued at US$ 887.8 Million in 2021 and is expected to reach US$ 1.86 Billion by the end of 2032.
