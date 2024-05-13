Bigeye Introduces New FinOps Capabilities to Optimize Data Warehouse Spending
LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bigeye, a premier data observability provider, announced today at the Gartner Data & Analytics Summit in London, the introduction of FinOps capabilities to its comprehensive data observability platform. This addition augments existing data warehouse FinOps capabilities with powerful cost management solutions enabling businesses to manage their data warehousing costs more effectively.
As organizations increasingly seek ways to control spending on data management, Bigeye's latest offering integrates industry-leading anomaly detection with actionable insights to help users monitor and optimize their cloud data warehouse usage. By leveraging Bigeye’s expertise in data quality monitoring, the new functionalities provide critical visibility into data warehousing expenses, allowing businesses to make more informed financial decisions.
"Our new FinOps capabilities empower our customers to understand their spending patterns, manage the cost of operating their data platform, and get near-real time detection of anomalies in their resource usage," said Kyle Kirwan, CEO of Bigeye. "We’re now able to give them pre-packaged monitoring and alerting on resource usage and cost metrics for their cloud data warehouse, while preserving the high level of flexibility and customization that our enterprise customers have stressed is so important to them."
Bigeye's solution eliminates the need for additional dashboards or complex integration tools, offering a seamless, all-in-one platform that integrates directly into users' existing data ecosystems. This approach not only simplifies the user experience but also provides unparalleled insights into the true costs associated with data pipelines.
In addition to these new capabilities, Bigeye also announced that it is expanding its support for European customers by offering hosting services for its data observability platform in the EMEA region. Speaking at the Gartner Data & Analytics Conference in London, Eleanor Treharne-Jones, COO of Bigeye said: “This expansion is in response to the growing demand we’ve seen this year and underscores Bigeye's commitment to enhancing service delivery and support for our global user base”.
About Bigeye
Bigeye is enterprise-grade data observability for modern and legacy data stacks. Bigeye brings together data observability, end-to-end lineage, and scalability and security to give enterprise data teams unmatched insight into the reliability of data powering their business—no matter if it's on-prem, in the cloud, or hybrid.
Eleanor Treharne-Jones
