L. Ron Hubbard Presents Writers of the Future Volume 40 Audiobook Celebrates 12 New Voices in Sci Fi and Fantasy
“L. Ron Hubbard Presents Writers of the Future Volume 40” audiobook is now released featuring the best new SF&F writers of the year.
What L. Ron Hubbard created with the Writers of the Future contest is so important to SF&F as it helps to keep it alive.”HOLLYWOOD, CA, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “L. Ron Hubbard Presents Writers of the Future Volume 40” audiobook released on May 7 and features twelve award-winning stories by winners of the international science fiction and fantasy competition as selected by Contest judges.
— Tamra Meskimen, Voice Actor
Galaxy Press recorded and published Volume 40 following last year’s successful release of Volume 39 to critical acclaim. Library Journal audiobook review editor Sarah Hashimoto wrote, “This panoramic collection offers something for everyone, with sci-fi and fantasy stories that are both inventive and creative. A solid addition to any SFF collection and a delight for genre fans.”
Science fiction and fantasy audiobooks allow narrators to use their voices to create new worlds. And with short stories, as in the case of this year’s Writers of the Future anthology, there are 15 unique worlds to be created, as well as three how-to essays on the subject of writing and illustrating. Volume 40 features the 12 winners of the 40th Annual Writers of the Future anthology and additional stories from L. Ron Hubbard, Nancy Kress, and S.M. Stirling. The three essays are by founding Contest Judge Gregory Benford, published finalist Dean Wesley Smith—the first ever to be awarded by the Contest—and Contest founder L. Ron Hubbard.
Jim Meskimen—actor, improviser, and voice artist whose work is well-known to TV and film audiences—stated, “As an audiobook narrator, I love variety, new characters, new places and situations.” Jim recorded six of the stories: “The Imagilisk” by Galen Westlake, “Five Days Until Sunset” by Lance Robinson, “Da-ko-ta” by Amir Agoora, “Ashes to Ashes, Blood to Carbonfiber” by James Davies, “The Last Drop” by L. Ron Hubbard, and “Shaman Dreams” by Contest Judge S.M. Stirling. He concluded, “It’s a great challenge and a rewarding break from everyday life to enter into a brand new world. For that reason, I love narrating stories in the Writers of the Future anthologies.”
Tamra Meskimen—seasoned theater, screen, and television actor and co-founder of The Acting Center in Los Angeles—said, “The imaginative stories in this 40th edition of this anthology gave me the opportunity to voice some wonderful characters. As an actress and audiobook narrator, it is always so exciting to bring characters to life.” Tamra recorded two stories: the grand prize Golden Pen winning story, “Son, Spirit, Snake” by Jack Nash, and “Halo” by Contest Judge Nancy Kress.
Their daughter, Taylor Meskimen, an improv theater performer for over a decade when not recording audiobooks, recorded five stories: “The Edge of Where My Light is Cast” by Sky McKinnon, “Nonzero” by Tom Vandermolen, “Life and Death and Love in the Bayou” by Stephannie Tallent, “Squiddy” by John Eric Sleicher, and “Summer of Thirty Years” by Lisa Silverthorne. Taylor stated, "It’s truly an honor to narrate these stories by these incredible artists. This art is what is creating our future and new ideas."
The entire Meskimen family recorded “Butter Side Down” by Kal M due to the number of characters involved.
Victoria Summer—English actress, model, and singer—recorded “The Wall Isn’t a Circle” by a UK writing sister team using the pen name Rosalyn Robilliard. This story that takes place in the UK and features UK characters. Of the story, Victoria Summer said, “I was excited to hear that a British voice was required to bring this delightful story to life! It’s a fun, creative, and emotionally charged story, which was a joy to read.”
Jim Meskimen concluded, “The human imagination may be thought to be ‘under attack’ by technology, but imagination has already won the battle; after all, they predicted AI in the first place.”
Tamra Meskimen pointed out that, “What L. Ron Hubbard created with the Writers of the Future contest is so important to SF&F as it helps to keep it alive. Giving writers a platform for their creative ideas and stories that shape the future.”
You can order your copy of “L. Ron Hubbard Presents Writers of the Future Volume 40” at your store of choice by visiting www.galaxypress.com/new-release/writers-of-the-future-volume-40/
L. Ron Hubbard created the Contest in 1983, writing in the Introduction to Writers of the Future Volume 1, “It is with this in mind that I initiated a means for new and budding writers to have a chance for their creative efforts to be seen and acknowledged.”
Based on the Writing Contest’s success, its sister Contest, Illustrators of the Future, was created five years later to provide that same opportunity for aspiring artists.
The success of the Contest is measured by the success of its winning authors and illustrators.
The intensive mentoring process has proven very successful. The 559 winners and published finalists of the Writing Contest have published over 8,000 novels and short stories. In addition, they have produced 36 New York Times bestsellers, and their works have sold over 60 million copies.
The 406 past winners of the Illustrating Contest have produced over 700 book and magazine covers, 518 comic books, and 131 major motion pictures, gaming feature films, TV shows, and Documentaries.
For more information about Writers and Illustrators of the Future, visit www.writersofthefuture.com.
