Splash Tents Helps Businesses Make a Splash with Custom Outdoor Event Tents
EINPresswire.com/ -- Splash Tents, Inc. is excited to announce its range of custom branded event tents, table covers, flag banners, and trade show displays designed to help businesses stand out at outdoor events and trade shows across the United States.
With a commitment to impactful branding and unmatched quality, Splash Tents offers entirely branded custom pop-up tents and EZ Up canopies in various sizes, starting as low as $495 in as quick as 7 days. These fully branded tents feature logos, taglines, and contact information in any color, making them perfect for a wide range of events, including golf tournaments, sporting events, product launches, wine and beer tastings, restaurant openings, sponsorships, races, nonprofit fundraisers, and more.
"Our products get you noticed," says Zohra Charanya, Director of Sales & Marketing at Splash Tents. “All you need to do is send us your logo and website, and our talented designers will come up with a tailored design for your business. We make sure to thoroughly understand your business offerings and, after examining your website, social media, and current collaterals, we’ll come up with a design that will act as a walking billboard for your business.”
Charanya emphasizes that apart from the attractive aesthetics, Splash Tents is obsessed with quality and obsessed with excellent customer service. For example, the company's pop-up tents are crafted from high-grade materials, and they feature specially designed toggles and pull-pin sliders that safeguard the fingers. Additionally, the pop-up tents can be assembled in less than three minutes.
“Our tents not only look fantastic, but they can also withstand the elements,” Charanya states. “We believe that they will last three to five times longer than those offered by our competitors.”
To meet the needs of all clients, Splash Tents specializes in:
Custom Branded Pop-Up Tents & EZ Up Canopies
• With a wide variety of sizes offered, its services have been beneficial for numerous companies:
o Proman Staffing, Shake Shack restaurant, Ginos Pizza, Pizza Inn, consumer goods and beverage industry leaders Popcorners, Sunwarrior, Pepsi, Diageo, and Follow Your Heart, as well as the New York Boulders and the LA Lakers
o Splash Tents’ products are perfect for anyone looking to promote their brand – be it an experiential marketing agency for a trade show or an outdoor activation or farmers market, a cupcake vendor at a festival or a fitness company recruiting more members for its club, or a school needing a tent for its cross country and tail gate event. Yes, there is a solution for everyone.
Branded Table Runners, Flag banners and Retractors
• Eye-catching extras such as logoed table runners and double-sided flag banners are also available. Displayed beside or mounted on the tent, these extras can attract attention in a crowded tradeshow from a distance of fifty feet.
Trade Show Packages, Floor Displays and Exhibitor Displays
• Floor displays and trade show kits start from as small as 4 ft. all the way up to 20 ft.
Splash Tents caters to a diverse clientele and has garnered over 300 5-star reviews on Facebook, Google, Yahoo, and Yelp. Clients include event planners, museums, automotive dealerships, construction companies, marketing and advertising agencies, businesses of all industries, non-profits, schools, universities, hospitality, consumer product companies, health and wellness organizations, and government agencies – just to name a few.
“Splash Tents is an awesome vendor for tent and signage fabrication,” says one reviewer. “I've had the pleasure of working with Zohra to procure multiple event setups for a marketing campaign with a national automobile brand. Products arrived quickly and look great. Customer service is phenomenal, and communication was quick, something you don't always see in the industry. I would definitely recommend Splash Tents!”
For more information about Splash Tents and its custom branded event tents and displays, please visit https://www.splashtents.com.
About Splash Tents, Inc.
Splash Tents, Inc., established in 2009 and headquartered in Dallas, Texas, has been a trusted partner for over 3,000 businesses nationwide. With a mission to elevate brands through custom outdoor tents and pop-up tradeshow displays, Splash Tents has built a reputation for delivering high-quality products that maximize exposure, build trust, and foster brand recognition.
The company's dedicated team of experienced professionals works closely with clients to understand their unique needs and create tailored solutions that exceed expectations. From design to production and customer support, Splash Tents is committed to providing an unparalleled experience for its clients.
Zohra Charanya
About Splash Tents, Inc.
Splash Tents, Inc., established in 2009 and headquartered in Dallas, Texas, has been a trusted partner for over 3,000 businesses nationwide. With a mission to elevate brands through custom outdoor tents and pop-up tradeshow displays, Splash Tents has built a reputation for delivering high-quality products that maximize exposure, build trust, and foster brand recognition.
The company's dedicated team of experienced professionals works closely with clients to understand their unique needs and create tailored solutions that exceed expectations. From design to production and customer support, Splash Tents is committed to providing an unparalleled experience for its clients.
Splash Tents, Inc.
+1 214.432.4025
sales@splashtents.com