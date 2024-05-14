HOURCAR Opens Multi-Dwelling Unit Electric Vehicle Carshare Applications Through August 1, 2024
Multifamily Residential Program Offers Residents Access to Electric Vehicles with the Cost of Charging and Insurance Included
The Multifamily Project provides access to electric vehicles for populations of people who are typically the last to experience new beneficial technologies.”SAINT PAUL, MINNESOTA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, May 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HOURCAR today announced it is accepting applications for its Multifamily Project, the largest program of its type in America. The Multifamily Project provides hub-based electric vehicle carshare services at low-income and market-rate multifamily sites in the Twin Cities area and is looking to select 8 new hosts to grow the project to 25 sites in total. This provides two electric vehicle charging ports and two electric, hub-based HOURCAR vehicles at each site, giving residents access to vehicles for trips as short as 30 minutes or as long as three days, with the cost of charging and insurance included. Brought forth in partnership with Xcel Energy, the American Lung Association, and East Metro Strong, the HOURCAR Multifamily Project is changing the way Minnesotans get around.
“The Multifamily Project provides access to electric vehicles for populations of people who are typically the last to experience new beneficial technologies,” says Grace Prins, HOURCAR’s Electric Carshare Hub Site Development Manager. “This is our third and final round of the Multifamily Project, and we encourage all developers and property management firms in the Twin Cities to apply, as this project provides heavily affordable options to increase access to, and the use of, electric vehicles while bringing a unique amenity to your site.”
Features and benefits of HOURCAR include:
• Residents can book trips as low as $6.90/hour or $63/day. Book trips as short as 30 minutes or as long as three days, as far as six months in advance.
• The cost of vehicle charging, insurance, and maintenance included.
• Access a vehicle via the smartphone app or Metro Transit GoTo Card.
• Receive access to both HOURCAR and Evie Carshare services, providing both hub-based and free-floating carshare models under the same membership umbrella
Low-income multi-dwelling units are especially encouraged to apply. Sites that provide at least 66% of available units for low-income households may be eligible to receive a level 2 dual-port charger, installation, and two electric carshare vehicles at no/minimal cost during the contracted pilot period.
The final round of applications is open now through August 1, 2024 at HOURCAR.org/Multifamily.
About HOURCAR: HOURCAR is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization serving diverse communities in Minnesota. Since 2005, HOURCAR connects communities with clean, equitable, and sustainable multimodal transportation. HOURCAR is the largest nonprofit carshare operator in the US, offering hub-based and free-floating carshare services for Minnesotan communities.
