Board Member Stalo Koumidou Awarded the DCRO Institute’s Certificate in Risk Governance®
We welcome Stalo into our alumni group as she garners the Certificate in Risk Governance® and celebrate her position as one of the first in Cyprus to attain our globally recognized credentials.”GLOBAL, ORGANIZATION, May 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The DCRO Institute, the world's leading source of risk governance training and credentials for board members and C-suite executives, announced today the award of the prestigious Certificate in Risk Governance® to Stalo Koumidou of Nicosia, Cyprus.
Stalo is an independent non-executive director at the Cyprus Development Bank Ltd and Cosmos Insurance Public Company Ltd. In her executive work, she most recently served as the manager of investment banking for Cyprus Investment and Securities Corporation Ltd, part of the Bank of Cyprus Group. She has extensive experience in capital markets, corporate finance, and mergers and acquisitions, including debt and equity-raising transactions and public takeovers of listed companies. She earned her MSc in finance and economics from the London School of Economics and Political Science, her BSc (Hons) in financial and business economics from the Royal Holloway University of London, and holds the advanced level certification from the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission.
“We welcome Stalo into our alumni group as she garners the Certificate in Risk Governance®," said David R. Koenig, QRD®, President and Chief Executive Officer of the DCRO Institute. "We are seeing a rapidly growing interest in risk governance education and credentialing in Cyprus and celebrate Stalo’s position as one of the first to attain our globally recognized credentials."
The Certificate in Risk Governance® is awarded to those who have completed The Board Members' Course on Risk® - an intensive 17-course education program and evaluation. The curriculum is designed for current and aspiring board members who seek to advance the governance of risk-taking at their organizations and those who interact with boards. Taught by some of the world's leading figures in risk governance, the program features lessons by nearly 50 board members, C-level executives, and well-known authors from five continents. No course on risk for board members as robust as this - depth, practicality, and global expertise - exists anywhere else.
“The Board Members' Course on Risk® offers essential tools for effective risk management, empowering board members to make informed decisions and safeguard organizational resilience,” said Ms. Koumidou.
The fundamental Duty of Care for directors around risk is to ensure that our organizations take risks well in pursuit of our goals and ambitions. This course furthers the fulfillment of that duty. Candidates may enroll in the Certificate in Risk Governance® program by visiting https://courses.dcroi.org.
Read testimonials about the program at www.dcroi.org/testimonials.
About the DCRO Institute – The DCRO Institute is the world's leading source of risk governance training and credentialing. We are a 501(c)3 nonprofit peer collaboration among board members and C-Suite executives from around the world. The DCRO Institute is the home of the Qualified Risk Director® designation, the Certificate in Risk Governance®, and the Certificate in Cyber Risk Governance®. We work globally to bring risk expertise to the boardroom and C-suite by teaching the positive governance of risk-taking.℠ Graduates from our programs are leaders in boardrooms and C-suites on six continents. Our goal, which is emblazoned on our logo, is to help organizations Innovate, Sustain, and Create Value. Visit www.dcroi.org to learn more.
