Board Chair and Chief Corporate Governance and Compliance Officer Başak Öge Awarded the Certificate in Risk Governance®
Başak brings an impressive set of experiences to her board service. Adding risk governance knowledge to her portfolio of skills makes her a very valuable board member and board candidate.”GLOBAL, ORGANIZATION, May 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The DCRO Institute, the world's leading source of risk governance training and credentials for board members and C-suite executives, announced today the award of the prestigious Certificate in Risk Governance® to Başak Öge of Istanbul, Türkiye.
Başak is the Chairperson of TUYID - Turkish IR Society and a member of the board of directors of Solvay Şişecam Holding AG in Austria and Solvay Sodi AD in Bulgaria. In her executive role, she serves as the chief corporate governance and compliance officer of Şişecam, a global producer in the glass and chemicals industries based in Türkiye with production across 14 countries. She is a former member of the board of directors and audit committee member for multiple entities across Bulgaria, Austria, Russia, and the Netherlands. She began her career with Citi in Türkiye where she held various roles in corporate and investment banking for 15 years prior to joining Şişecam. Başak earned her BA in economics from Istanbul University and is a graduate of Harvard Business School’s general management program.
“Başak brings an impressive set of experiences to her board service," said David R. Koenig, QRD®, President and Chief Executive Officer of the DCRO Institute. "Across Europe, she’s been engaged in high-level governance, oversight, and control functions. Adding risk governance knowledge to her portfolio of skills makes her a very valuable board member and board candidate."
The Certificate in Risk Governance® is awarded to those who have completed The Board Members' Course on Risk® - an intensive 17-course education program and evaluation. The curriculum is designed for current and aspiring board members who seek to advance the governance of risk-taking at their organizations and those who interact with boards. Taught by some of the world's leading figures in risk governance, the program features lessons by nearly 50 board members, C-level executives, and well-known authors from five continents. No course on risk for board members as robust as this - depth, practicality, and global expertise - exists anywhere else.
“This is a very insightful program on risk from a board director perspective,” said Ms. Öge. “I strongly recommend it for current as well as potential Board Members who want to enrich and/or renew their risk acumen.”
The fundamental Duty of Care for directors around risk is to ensure that our organizations take risks well in pursuit of our goals and ambitions. This course furthers the fulfillment of that duty. Candidates may enroll in the Certificate in Risk Governance® program by visiting https://courses.dcroi.org.
Read testimonials about the program at www.dcroi.org/testimonials.
About the DCRO Institute – The DCRO Institute is the world's leading source of risk governance training and credentialing. We are a 501(c)3 nonprofit peer collaboration among board members and C-Suite executives from around the world. The DCRO Institute is the home of the Qualified Risk Director® designation, the Certificate in Risk Governance®, and the Certificate in Cyber Risk Governance®. We work globally to bring risk expertise to the boardroom and C-suite by teaching the positive governance of risk-taking.℠ Graduates from our programs are leaders in boardrooms and C-suites on six continents. Our goal, which is emblazoned on our logo, is to help organizations Innovate, Sustain, and Create Value. Visit www.dcroi.org to learn more.
