Flexera Names Datacom the Flexera APAC Partner of the Year 2023

ITASCA, Ill., May 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flexera, the global leader in technology intelligence, today announced that Datacom is the Flexera APAC Partner of the Year 2023.

Flexera solutions are sold, supported, serviced and managed by a global network of consulting, service and technology partners. The company is committed to a Partner First model with a structure that builds efficient, solutions-driven and transparent partnerships emphasizing joint growth planning, business development and marketing activities. Datacom—which builds technology solutions to deliver greater security, higher productivity, and a more sustainable future—was also Flexera’s partner of the year for the APAC region in 2022.

This recognition of Datacom is based on multiple accomplishments, including:

Migrations of the Datacom IT Asset Management (ITAM) environment to the Flexera One platform, which allows users to visualize their entire technology estate to mitigate risk, reduce costs, and maximize every technology investment, and the

Revision and simplification of the Datacom hosted managed service platform.

“Over the past year, Flexera has worked closely with our partners and Datacom proved to be a critical part of our success in delivering business outcomes to our customers across the region,” said Alex Chinnick, Flexera’s strategic alliance manager for APAC.

“We congratulate the Datacom team for their outstanding contribution and support during 2023. We look forward to continuing this successful partnership in 2024.”

​​About Flexera



Flexera helps organizations understand and maximize the value of their technology, saving billions of dollars in wasted spend. Powered by the Flexera Technology Intelligence Platform, our award-winning hybrid IT asset management and FinOps solutions provide comprehensive visibility and actionable insights on an organization’s entire IT ecosystem. This intelligence enables IT, finance, procurement and cloud teams to address skyrocketing costs, optimize spend, mitigate risk, and identifies opportunities to create positive business outcomes. More than 50,000 global organizations rely on Flexera and its Technopedia reference library, the largest repository of technology asset data. Learn more at flexera.com.

