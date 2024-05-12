Submit Release
Honoring Fallen NYS Thruway Authority Employee

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced flags on state buildings will be flown at half-staff starting at sunrise on May 13 through interment in honor of New York State Thruway Authority employee Vincent “Vinny” Giammarva, a Construction Equipment Operator Heavy in the Henrietta Maintenance Section, who was fatally injured in a work zone in the Town of Chili on May 9.

“Our hearts are with the Giammarva family as they grieve the senseless loss of their husband and father,” Governor Hochul said. “Our thruway workers deserve our courtesy as drivers – their lives depend on us. New Yorkers should remain alert, slow down and move over when approaching a work zone.”

Vinny Giammarva was a 19-year employee of the New York State Thruway Authority. He leaves behind his wife, two children and many loved ones.

