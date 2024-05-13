(Video) Conference at Italian Parliament Supports Freedom and Resistance in Iran for Global Peace and Security
On Thursday, May 9, a conference titled “Support for Freedom and Resistance in Iran for Global Peace and Security” was held in the Italian Parliament. A statement endorsed by the majority of Italian parliamentarians in support of the Iranian Resistance.
During the conference, Italian legislators including Naike Gruppioni, MP; Senator Giulio Maria Terzi, former Italian Minister of Foreign Affairs; Emanuele Pozzolo, a Member of the Italian Parliament; and Elisabetta Zamparutti, former MP delivered speeches.
MP Gruppioni highlighted the vital role of women in the resistance movement against the regime, noting their courage in confronting injustices and inequalities, and the female leadership of the Iranian Resistance, including NCRI President-elect Maryam Rajavi.
The Italian Senator Giulio Maria Terzi, highlighted the need for concrete steps to counter the regime’s destabilizing activities, including the designation of the IRGC as a terrorist organization. He also supported the democratic resistance in Iran.
Zamparutti commended, "Mrs. Maryam Rajavi‘s leadership as a beacon of radical exceptionality against the backdrop of Iran’s theocratic and misogynistic regime."
In a video message, Mrs. Maryam Rajavi, the President-elect of the National Council of Resistance of Iran, emphasized that while the regime in Iran intensifies executions, suppresses dissent, and enforces compulsory veiling, the majority of Italian parliamentarians stand alongside the Iranian people.
“This represents a profound understanding of the current international crisis,” Mrs. Rajavi said.
“The Italian parliament has recognized the clerical regime, the Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), and their proxy groups as the primary obstacles to peace in the region and the world. They have demanded recognition of the Iranian people’s right to rise and the right of Resistance Units to confront the IRGC.”
Despite the regime’s intensified executions and suppression tactics, she highlighted the Iranian Resistance’s adherence to its Ten-Point Plan for a free Iran without executions or torture.
Mrs. Rajavi condemned the regime’s brutal crackdown on women, citing the deployment of 32 government bodies and 1,200 Basij organizations to enforce compulsory hijab laws. She criticized European governments for hesitating to designate the IRGC as a terrorist entity, enabling the regime’s domestic and international aggression.
Former Italian Minister of Foreign Affairs and current President of the 4th Permanent Senate Commission of EU Affairs, Senator Giulio Terzi, advocated for robust action in support of democratic resistance in Iran. He condemned the oppressive tactics of the Iranian regime, particularly the persecution of women.
The Italian Senator highlighted the need for concrete steps to counter the regime’s destabilizing activities, including the designation of the IRGC as a terrorist organization.
Drawing attention to recent international developments, Senator Terzi referenced the Canadian parliamentary vote and European Parliament resolutions as significant steps towards consensus on confronting Tehran’s malign behavior.
He underscored the importance of justice for the Mujahedin-e Khalq Organization (MEK/PMOI) and rejected attempts to discredit the organization.
Member of the Italian Parliament’s Foreign Affairs Committee, Emanuele Pozzolo, reflected on the question that many have asked regarding the relevance of engaging with the regime in Iran, particularly in light of its internal human rights issues. He noted a shift in perception following the events of October 7, 2023, when the regime’s role in the Middle East crisis became evident.
MP Pozzolo emphasized the importance of Italy’s support for the Iranian Resistance, viewing it as not just their struggle, but also as a collective battle for freedom and democracy. He cited the widespread acknowledgment among Italian and European parliamentarians of the threat posed by the current regime in Tehran to both global security and the Iranian people.
Drawing inspiration from an American poet’s words, Pozzolo commended the Iranian Resistance for embodying the power of ideas and principles over economic interests. He stressed the universal appeal of the Resistance’s vision and the need for broader support.
Pozzolo highlighted key points from a recent appeal signed by parliamentarians, including condemnation of human rights violations, endorsement of the NCRI’s political program, and the imperative to protect Iranian dissidents. He called for courage in recognizing the Iranian people’s political legitimacy to rebel against the oppressive regime.
In conclusion, Pozzolo urged swift action to designate the IRGC as a terrorist organization, echoing sentiments expressed by previous speakers.
Italian Member of Parliament, Naike Gruppioni, opened her remarks by highlighting the importance of three interconnected themes: women, resistance, and freedom.
On the eve of International Mother’s Day, she condemned the Iranian regime’s brutal repression of dissent, particularly targeting women who dare to speak out. She recounted harrowing stories of violence against women, citing the recent inclusion of Iranian authorities as terrorist organizations by the Canadian Parliament.
The Italian MP emphasized the responsibility of democracies to condemn human rights violations and interference by the Iranian regime in the Middle East. She criticized Iran’s theocratic dictatorship for its endemic misogyny and repressive policies, which have systematically oppressed women.
MP Gruppioni highlighted the vital role of women in the resistance movement against the regime, noting their courage in confronting injustices and inequalities. Reflecting on the female leadership of the Iranian Resistance, including NCRI President-elect Maryam Rajavi, MP Gruppioni expressed optimism for the future, envisioning a democratic Iran where gender equality is a reality.
Former Member of Parliament and founder of Hands Off Cain, Elisabetta Zamparutti, underscored the significance of feminine and maternal figures in navigating a world marked by violence, emphasizing their potential to inspire non-violent avenues for change.
Zamparutti commended Mrs. Maryam Rajavi‘s leadership as a beacon of “radical exceptionality” against the backdrop of Iran’s theocratic and misogynistic regime.
In the context of the global political landscape, Zamparutti framed the struggle as one between totalitarianism and liberal thought, highlighting the importance of supporting the Iranian Resistance.
She characterized Iran as a grave threat to both its own people and global security, citing the alarming rate of executions in the country. Drawing parallels with her experiences visiting prisons, she emphasized the necessity of confronting the harsh realities faced by those living under oppressive regimes like Iran’s.
Advocating for the inclusion of the IRGC in the list of terrorist organizations, Mrs. Zamparutti stressed the importance of recognizing the Iranian Resistance as a legitimate political movement. She urged proactive measures to prepare for the aftermath of the regime’s potential collapse, emphasizing the need to establish a dialogue with the Resistance in shaping a post-regime future.
