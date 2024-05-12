2024 Corporate Globalization and Sustainable Development Forum held successfully in New York
2024 Corporate Globalization and Sustainable Development Forum was held in the conference hall on the fourth floor of the United Nations HeadquartersNEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On May 8, 2024, as an important part of the fifth series of activities of Chinese brands entering the United Nations, 2024 Corporate Globalization and Sustainable Development Forum was held in the conference hall on the fourth floor of the United Nations Headquarters. United Nations Senior Adviser on Interregional Sustainable Development Glenn Hodes, Chairman of World Association of Nongovernmental Organizations ( WANGO) Tageldin Hamad, and representatives of officials from the Staff of Financing for Sustainable Development Office, UN Department of Economic and Social Affairs, Department of Economic and social Affairs ( EDSA) United Nations, United Nations Correspondents Association,Secretary General of China Brand Innovation and Development Project, Executive Deputy Director of Brand Office of China Centre for Promoting SME Cooperation and Development Li Nan and Representatives of Chinese and American entrepreneurs, media representatives and other guests attended the forum. More than 20 companies from China, including Geely, Luyuan, Peak and other outstanding Chinese enterprises shared the stories of Chinese brands that have developed and grown under the concept of sustainable development. The Forum was moderated by Yingqian Chen, Moderator at the United Nations.
With the theme of "Corporate Globalization and Sustainable Development", the forum aimed to promote Chinese enterprises to better practice social responsibility, integrate into the global market and enhance international competitiveness. On the spot, the participants had a warm discussion around the theme.
Li Nan, Secretary General of China Brand Innovation and Development Project, Executive Deputy Director of Brand Office of China Centre for Promoting SME Cooperation and Development delivered a speech on the spot, saying that this is the fifth time we have led Chinese entrepreneurs to the United Nations Headquarters, and on the upcoming eighth China Brand Day, Chinese entrepreneurs stand at the United Nations to tell the story of China to the world, and to show the development and responsibility of Chinese enterprises in terms of honesty, innovation, energy saving and environmental protection, and sustainable development. The In the future, the Chinese Brand Innovation and Development Project will absorb more Chinese brands with international advantages to accelerate their integration into the world stage.
Glenn Hodes，United Nations Senior Adviser on Interregional Sustainable Development was on hand to deliver remarks, stating that everyone in the room plays a very important role in creating new business models and partnerships, as well as technical cooperation with different countries, and wants to create an inclusive forum where governments, businesses, and financial players can connect around the specific investment opportunities that exist globally, through networking and information sharing to match the demand and supply of bankable investment projects to help achieve the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.
As a major part of the forum, the "China Brand United Nations Declaration" ceremony was held ceremoniously, the scene by the Secretary General of China Brand Innovation and Development Project, Executive Deputy Director of Brand Office of China Centre for Promoting SME Cooperation and Development Li Nan led the representatives of Chinese enterprises to complete the ceremony, entrepreneurs solemnly signed the "China Brand United Nations Declaration", promised that in the future business, will continue to integrity and innovation as the cornerstone, environmental protection and energy conservation as the principle, sustainable development as the concept, the courage to assume social responsibility, inheritance of China's excellent culture, Maintain the international image of Chinese brands. With the rapid development of China's economy, more and more Chinese brands are gradually moving towards globalization, and at the same time, they are constantly fulfilling their commitments and declarations to the world. The United Nations Declaration of the Chinese brand will be officially transferred to the relevant departments of the United Nations for safekeeping.
At the forum, Chairman of World Association of Nongovernmental Organizations Tageldin Hamad, delivered a speech, in which he extended a warm welcome to the Chinese brand delegation and the guests, and mentioned that the current economic, social and environmental changes have taken place, and he is very happy to see many young people participating in world affairs and leading the way to create future development.
To show the efforts made by Chinese enterprises to promote sustainable development, six business representatives from China shared their own perceptions and experiences on the spot. Although they are in different industries, they agree with the value concept of a community with a shared future for mankind, and implement the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals through actions in their respective industries. It has made outstanding contributions to the promotion of digital transformation, sustainable clean energy use, gender equality, universal education, health care and employment.
At the forum, Tageldin Hamad, President of the United Nations World Association of Non-governmental Organizations, awarded honorary certificates to Geely, Luyuan, Peak and other outstanding Chinese enterprises, recognizing the efforts and contributions made by enterprises in the process of promoting sustainable development and brand globalization, advocating more enterprises to assume social responsibility and promote the realization of sustainable development goals.
The 2024 Corporate Globalization and Sustainable Development Forum not only injected impetus into promoting the sustainable development of enterprises, but also provided a stage for Chinese brands to show their strength and style, and laid an important foundation for promoting more enterprises to go global. The ship of The Times continues to move forward, and there will be more Chinese brands going out to sea in the future, passing on the voice of Chinese brands, showing the responsibility and responsibility of Chinese enterprises, and contributing to the establishment of a good collective image of Chinese brands in the world!
The forum was co-sponsored by the NSMEC（China Centre for Promoting SME Cooperation and Development）and the China Brand Innovation and Development Project. The NSMEC is one of the core members of the national SME service system, and is committed to building a communication, exchange and cooperation platform for smes between the government and enterprises, enterprises and social organizations (institutions), enterprises and enterprises, as well as between Chinese and foreign smes. Launched in 2015, the China Brand Innovation and Development Project has brought together hundreds of domestic and foreign TV, radio, newspaper, magazine, Internet and other powerful media forces, committed to building a bridge between Chinese brands and the world.
Ann Smith
North Professional Consulting
+1 646-280-8967
email us here