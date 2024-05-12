Vietjet opens direct flight between Hà Nội and Hiroshima

VIETNAM, May 12 - HIROSHIMA — Vietjet has launched the direct route linking Hà Nội, Việt Nam's capital city with the captivating city of Hiroshima in Japan.

The new service marks the airline's eighth route between the two countries and the only direct air link between the two cities, significantly reducing travel time while providing a seamless travel experience between the two destinations, Vietjet said in a statement.

Speaking at the launching ceremony on Sunday, the Governor of Hiroshima Prefecture Yuzaki Hidehiko said:" Hiroshima Prefecture has close ties with Việt Nam, as many companies have advanced into the Vietnamese market and many Vietnamese people live in the prefecture.

"We are looking forward to the start of direct flights between Việt Nam and our prefecture, fostering further exchanges in business, tourism, and various other fields," he said.

President and Representative Director of Hiroshima International Airport, Yasuhiro Nakamura, said that Vietjet's debut flight today marks the first new international service to be launched at Hiroshima Airport post-pandemic.

"We extend appreciation for this milestone as it is a significant step in enhancing Hiroshima Airport's international network," the director said.

For his part, Vietjet's Vice President Nguyễn Đức Thịnh said Vietjet currently operates 116 flights weekly between major Vietnamese cities and Japan's top destinations, including Tokyo, Osaka, Fukuoka, Nagoya, and now Hiroshima.

He added that his airline is committed to further expanding the connectivity between Việt Nam and Japan, providing more travel options for citizens and tourists of both nations and across the regions.

The Hà Nội-Hiroshima route operates twice weekly return flights on Thursdays and Sundays with around four hours and 30 minutes per leg.

To celebrate the new route, Vietjet offers budget-friendly tickets starting from just zero dollars each way at www.vietjetair.com and the Vietjet Air mobile app

The promotional tickets (exclusive of taxes and fees) are applied to all Vietjet’s international routes. They are up for grabs every Friday, with the travel time to December 31, 2024 (exclusive of public holidays). — VNS