Aspire & Atamai Management Consultancies announce Business Diagnostics Partnership

Atamai Management Consultancies LLC and Aspire Performance Improvement Ltd are working together to deliver Business diagnostic client services and solutionsLONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Atamai Management Consultancies LLC and Aspire Performance Improvement Ltd are working together to deliver Business diagnostic services and solutions to clients to help rapidly identify, establish and drive improvement in business and technology maturity. The new innovative technology enabled consulting approach will enable businesses to identify issues, address gaps and quickly focus on opportunities that will improve and grow their businesses.
The partnership with Aspire brings to market a technology-enabled solution to assess the needs of a business to manage and protect the organisation's business and technology capabilities. The service will define needs, provide for better planning and problem-solving through automated maturity assessments for key issues impacting business performance today.
Atamai Management Consultancies, provides strategic advisory services for companies to deliver on their goals, partnering with family offices, founders, OEMs & private equity firms. Atamai’s value comes as a result of real corporate experience in driving growth, spotting talents, creating a unique work culture, and boosting performance.
Atamai is capitalizing on the +100 years of diverse experience of its partners across multiple top tier companies and disciplines and can leverage world-class learnings, processes and behaviours to help its customers with full transparency.
Atamai consultants, bring a philosophy of doing the right thing to get the desired outcomes, in compliance with laws and guidelines. Compliance and integrity come at the top of everything we do every day, and we ensure we maintain the same throughout all our transactions and dealings.
Utilising the expertise of our consultants and technology partner and our partner network, we are able to provide a range of diagnostic solutions tailored to provide rapid assessments across a wide range of organisational, commercial, operational, compliance and digital technology challenges. These robust solutions are continually refined through invaluable insights gathered from our partner network of seasoned consultants, and encompasses the following integral components:-
User-Friendly Interface: Designed for simplicity, this interface facilitates the capture of responses to pre-defined questions.
Advanced Assessment Engine: Leveraging a standardised model, this engine efficiently scores the responses to the questions, ensuring consistency and accuracy in our evaluations.
Comprehensive Management Information: This feature furnishes detailed reports and dashboards, effectively pinpointing areas warranting attention or presenting challenges.
The Aspire ID8 based service turns the traditional consulting model upside down, empowering business teams to be actively involved in the analysis and decision-making process. Engagement in the assessment work leads to greater participation, ownership, accountability for the action plan and the prioritised roadmap generated.
The Aspire ID8 based service provides maturity gap analysis and sentiment analysis visuals that enable consideration of different viewpoints. The visualisation of collected data considers specific areas, encompassing business, organisations, functions, departments, teams, processes, resources and options for user defined demographics.
Headquartered in Hampshire, England, Aspire is a well-established consulting, advisory and professional services organisation that is focused on growing and expanding the range of diagnostic service offerings through strategic partnerships using Aspires’ revolutionary ID8 Business Diagnostic Toolkit.
“Atamai Management Consultancies is committed to delivering its clients high quality and accelerated delivery services through innovative new technologies and methods, and we are pleased that together we have agreed to a partnership through the use of Aspires ID8 Business Diagnostic product and services to support this commitment,” said Robert Peopall, MD at Aspire Performance Improvement.
“Atamai’s focus is to deliver business growth and help customers perform better. Aspire’s ID8 provides us with a platform to provide our clients with a fast, collaborative and cost-efficient solution to tackle their business and technology challenges through rapid diagnostic assessments that speed up the implementation of solutions, directly impacting productivity and cash-flow.” Said Paul Zeitoun, Director & Co-founder of Atamai Management Consultancies. ‘Building strong and collaborative long-term relationships is key to our success, and we are excited to have Aspire as part of the team.’ Said Rabih Chehade, Co-founder & Director of Atamai Management Consultancies LLC.
About Aspire Performance Improvement
Aspire Performance Improvement Ltd started commercial operations in March 2016, offering a range of services that include M&A Advisory, Exit Readiness Assessments, Equity Growth Assessments, Programme Turnarounds, requirements definition, business case development, search and solution selection and business systems implementation of Front & Back Office Systems. We enjoy helping our clients solve problems and maximise the value delivered to their business and their clients in turn by providing business solutions enabled by digital technologies.
For further insight and information, please contact:
Robert on +44 (0)7500 003 594 or email contactus@aspirepi.com.
For further information see www.aspireid8.com and www.aspirepi.com
About Atamai Management Consultancies LLC
Atamai is a boutique consulting firm focused on Growth and Performance through an array of services:
M&A / Restructuring / Integration: Building on the expertise of global business leaders, Atamai provides consultancy services across Mergers, Acquisitions, Restructuring and Spin-offs. From project management, financial valuations, integration, restructuring, recruiting the right leaders, human capital development and operational optimization. Commercial/Business Development: Covering all Commercial/Sales aspects to boost business growth organically and inorganically. From team/process evaluation, empowerment, CRM utilization, process optimization to commercial strategies, market research and supporting product/region expansion.
Leadership Advisory: Atamai provides our clients world class Executive Recruitment and Leadership assessment and Development services building on over 50 years of science based and ISO certified methodologies.
For further insight and information, please contact:
Paul Zeitoun on +971 55 4436382 or email info@atamaiconsultants.com
Rabih Chehade on +971 56 4081510 or email info@atamaiconsultants.com
For further information see www.atamaiconsultants.com
