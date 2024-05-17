Marc McLean Earns Sports & Entertainment Accredited Wealth Management Advisor Designation
The designation demonstrates McLean’s preparation to advise athletes and entertainers on their unique financial situations
Professional athletes and entertainers have specific needs that go beyond the basics of wealth management advising.”MENTOR, OHIO, UNITED STATES, May 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Marc McLean, CFP®, SE-AWMA™, AIF®, MBA, of McLean Financial Planning & Investment Management, Inc., has earned the Sports & Entertainment Accredited Wealth Management Advisor™, SE-AWMA™ designation, demonstrating his expertise in advising professional athletes and entertainers on wealth management strategies and opportunities.
To earn the SE-AWMA™ designation, McLean successfully completed a special program with the College for Financial Planning® The program helps advisors acquire specialized knowledge to help high-net-worth clients in sports and entertainment capitalize on opportunities to preserve, grow, and transfer their wealth.
The SE-AWMA™ designation distinguishes McLean from other advisors who may not have the specialized skills to work with affluent clients and who may only be limited to giving only investment advice. McLean’s years of experience, paired with his achievement of the SE-AWMA™ designation, demonstrates his knowledge in wealth planning and preservation strategies for athletes and entertainers, including qualitative planning, trusts, investments, employee and retirement benefits, cash flow and tax planning, business planning, and estate planning.
“Professional athletes and entertainers have specific needs that go beyond the basics of wealth management advising,” said McLean. “The SE-AWMA™ designation gives these high-net-worth individuals assurance that they are meeting with an advisor who understands their unique situations and can help them effectively maximize strategies and opportunities to meet their financial goals."
About McLean Financial Planning & Investment Management, Inc.
McLean Financial Planning & Investment Management, Inc., is an independent Registered Investment Advisor firm in Mentor, Ohio. We have nearly 15 years of experience creating personalized retirement strategies for individuals, families, and professionals. We are a fee-only fiduciary firm and only provide investment advice that is in our clients' best interest. We represent you and only you. We do not earn commissions for our services. As an independent firm, we are not tied to proprietary products, nor are we limited in the services we offer. Instead, we offer you the highest quality advice on the choices available to you. We focus on building you the right strategy, meeting your risk tolerance and time horizon. Learn more at mcleaninvestmentplanning.com.
