Most human rights recommendations acceptable to Việt Nam, some need further consideration: Official

GENEVA — Việt Nam had a very successful dialogue on its fourth-cycle Universal Periodic Review (UPR) National Report with the participation of a large number of United Nations member countries on May 7-10, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Đỗ Hùng Việt said, adding that the country brought to the session four important messages.

Talking to Vietnam News Agency reporters in Geneva after the national report was adopted by the UN Human Rights Council’s UPR Working Group on May 10, Việt said that the first message was the affirmation of the importance of peace, national independence, and the right of national self-determination to development efforts and promotion of human rights.

Secondly, Việt Nam wants to emphasise that there is no single correct model in the field of ensuring and promoting human rights, as each country, depending on its circumstances, conditions, and level of socio-economic development, will be able to choose its own path.

The third message was that with its consistent policy on protecting and promoting human rights, Việt Nam has very seriously implemented the UPR recommendations that it accepted in the previous cycle and achieved numerous positive results, especially in perfecting the legal system and ensuring human rights in practice, thus bringing very practical results to its people.

The fourth was that despite facing many difficulties and challenges during the COVID-19 pandemic, with the participation of the entire political system, the engagement, companionship, and consensus of the people, Việt Nam has overcome difficulties, protected people's health and lives, boosted socio-economic recovery and development, and improved people's lives, said Việt.

Assessing 320 recommendations that Việt Nam received from 133 countries during the dialogue, the official stated that most of them have positive contents and Việt Nam can accept them. But some need to be considered further in terms of compatibility with Việt Nam's laws, policies, resources and enforcement capabilities.

As for the recommendations which are not really appropriate and based on inaccurate information about ensuring freedom of speech, press and assembly, Việt Nam will continue to hold dialogue and provide information to those countries so that they better understand the actual situation in Việt Nam, he said.

Việt Nam will carefully study the recommendations and announce the country’s stance on them before the 57th session of the UNHRC.

In the time ahead, the Foreign Ministry and ministries and agencies in the working group for UPR of Việt Nam will review, assess and make recommendations to the Prime Minister regarding the country’s position about the recommendations, which will be announce ahead of the 57th session of the UNHRC slated for October this year, added the deputy minister. — VNS