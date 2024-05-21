City of Lexington & Rockbridge County, Virginia, Select Electro Scan to Help Build Lead Water Service Line Inventory

Rockbridge County is located in the Shenandoah Valley on the western edge of the Commonwealth of Virginia with a population of 22,600.

Members of the City of Lexington and County of Rockbridge Public Service Authority watch an Electro Scan SWORDFISH field demonstration.

Estimated to be at least 500 million years old, this geological formation is a 30-story high natural wonder located in the Natural Bridge State Park in Rockbridge County, VA.