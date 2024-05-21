City of Lexington & Rockbridge County, Virginia, Select Electro Scan to Help Build Lead Water Service Line Inventory
Rockbridge County is located in the Shenandoah Valley on the western edge of the Commonwealth of Virginia with a population of 22,600.
Members of the City of Lexington and County of Rockbridge Public Service Authority watch an Electro Scan SWORDFISH field demonstration.
Estimated to be at least 500 million years old, this geological formation is a 30-story high natural wonder located in the Natural Bridge State Park in Rockbridge County, VA.
Lexington Contracts Electro Scan Services While Rockbridge County Public Service Authority Licenses Electro Scan's SWORDFISH for Do-It-Yourself Water Inventory
Utilizing Electro Scan’s cutting-edge technology for our Lead and Copper Rule Revisions (LCRR) inventory is a game-changer.”SACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Electro Scan Inc. today announced that the City of Lexington and Rockbridge County Public Service Authority (PSA) have both selected Electro Scan to help them build a comprehensive database of their water service lines. Lexington is the county seat to Rockbridge County, Virginia.
Rockbridge County is the 11th largest county in Virginia by total area measuring 596.6 square miles.
Compared to other states, Virginia has 95 counties and 38 independent cities making it the third highest number of administrative units in the United States, with only the states of Texas and Georgia having a higher count.
"Utilizing Electro Scan’s cutting-edge technology for our Lead and Copper Rule Revisions (LCRR) inventory is a game-changer," states Patrick Madigan, Water Director, City of Lexington.
"Their unique approach ensures unparalleled accuracy enabling us to meet deadlines with ease while delivering a top-notch product. With Electro Scan’s turnkey support, we're confident in our ability to achieve our goals swiftly and efficiently," states Madigan.
The City will utilize Electro Scan Services, including their newly launched nationwide Customer Engagement Center, to schedule and dispatch our Electro Scan crew to inspect water service lines.
In contrast, the County has decided to purchase and license the SWORDFISH machine-intelligent hand-held lead detection system; Electro Scan's award-winning hand-held lead detection system, to complete door-to-door field inspection on their own.
In both cases, the test results will be immediately available at the end of each survey so that homeowners & businesses can receive EPA-approved filtered water pitches should results of testing confirm lead water pipes.
Electro Scan's Critical H2O web application, powered by Amazon Web Service (AWS) processes each scan in real-time data from the field accessible by City and County engineers and administrators.
"We are excited to be delivering our products and services to both water agencies," stated Mike App, Executive Vice President, Electro Scan inc.
In 2021, the federal government in partnership with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) mandated that all +50,000 U.S. drinking water systems must inventory water service pipelines to locate and remove 100% of lead service lines used to carry drinking water.
In a major departure from prior regulations, water systems were required to inventory both utility-owned and customer-owned water pipes. That means, verifying pipe materials from the city's local water main to a customer's meter and the pipe from a customer's meter to the house.
The requirement does not include inside plumbing of a home or business.
Referred to as the LCRR, water systems must submit preliminary inventories of copper, galvanized, plastic, and lead pipes by October 16, 2024, including utility and private property pipe materials that are UNKNOWN.
Traditionally, water utilities could only dig-up and expose a buried pipe to inspect & test its pipe material. But, unless you excavated the entire line, you might not find sectional pipes where lead was installed or galvanized pipe requiring replacement exists.
Predictive models are also challenging. Even if a water utility has a good set of records for pipes that they installed, the wild card still exists on the customer's side of the meter where few, if any, records were maintained.
SWORDFISH achieves a near 100% success rate, especially when field crews confirm its test results by swabbing its probe to see if it came in contact with any lead pipes, soldered joints, or lead connections.
ABOUT ELECTRO SCAN INC.
Electro Scan Inc. is headquartered in Sacramento, CA, and is a leading international supplier of machine-intelligent pipeline assessment and quality assurance products and services for the water, sewer, and oil & gas markets. The company designs, develops, and markets proprietary equipment and delivers technical field services using its SaaS-based cloud application that automatically locates, measures, and reports leaks and water service line pipe materials, including lead pipes. The company's products and professional services detect buried lead water services on a house-by-house basis; typically not found or confirmed by legacy inspection methods.
