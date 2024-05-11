Submit Release
News Search

There were 217 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 391,340 in the last 365 days.

SHAREHOLDER NOTICE: Halper Sadeh LLC Investigates AIRC, WIRE, INRD, NXPL

NEW YORK, May 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Halper Sadeh LLC, an investor rights law firm, is investigating the following companies for potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties to shareholders relating to:

Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE: AIRC)’s sale to Blackstone for $39.12 per share. If you are an Apartment Income shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Encore Wire Corporation (NASDAQ: WIRE)’s sale to Prysmian for $290.00 per share in cash. If you are an Encore shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Inrad Optics, Inc. (OTCMKTS: INRD)’s sale to Luxium Solutions for $1.10 per share in cash. If you are an Inrad shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

NextPlat Corp (NASDAQ: NXPL)’s merger with Progressive Care Inc. If you are a NextPlat shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Halper Sadeh LLC may seek increased consideration for shareholders, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits on behalf of shareholders. We would handle the action on a contingent fee basis, whereby you would not be responsible for out-of-pocket payment of our legal fees or expenses.

Shareholders are encouraged to contact the firm free of charge to discuss their legal rights and options. Please call Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or email sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

Halper Sadeh LLC represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact Information:
Halper Sadeh LLC
Daniel Sadeh, Esq.
Zachary Halper, Esq.
(212) 763-0060
sadeh@halpersadeh.com
zhalper@halpersadeh.com  
https://www.halpersadeh.com


Primary Logo

You just read:

SHAREHOLDER NOTICE: Halper Sadeh LLC Investigates AIRC, WIRE, INRD, NXPL

Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Media, Advertising & PR ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more