Over half of England’s care home residents get NHS spring covid jab in four weeks

More than half of England’s care home residents have received their spring covid-19 vaccine from the NHS in the past four weeks.

Over 155,000 people (52%) have received the potentially life-saving jab since the NHS began administering it in older adult care homes on Monday 15 April.

Overall, 2.5 million people across England have now had their spring vaccine and those eligible to book an appointment are being encouraged to come forward as soon as possible.

Anyone currently aged 75 and over, or who will be aged 75 by 30 June 2024, is able to get the covid-19 vaccine, along with older adult care home residents and people with a weakened immune system aged six months and over.

You can book an appointment by visiting the NHS website, on the NHS App or by ringing 119 free of charge.

Thousands of appointments are available every day across the country until the end of June, with most happening at pharmacies and GP practices. As well as booked appointments, some sites offer walk-ins with a full list of local locations available on the NHS walk-in finder.

Steve Russell, NHS England’s Director for Vaccinations and Screening said: “The NHS is delivering covid vaccinations to care home residents at lightning speed – in just four weeks we have been able to see over half of England’s 300,000 care home residents and ensure they receive vital protection.

“Covid is still a serious illness – particularly for older people and those with weakened immune systems – so it’s encouraging to see that so many people have already received their spring vaccine.

“We’re contacting everyone who is eligible for the jab via text, email or letter but you don’t need to wait for an invite to book. Just visit the NHS website, use the NHS App for call 119 now to book your appointment.

“There are still plenty of appointments available so please do come forward for your vaccine top-up and peace-of-mind that you’ll be protected as much as possible from covid.”

The covid-19 virus can still be very dangerous and even life-threatening, particularly for older people and those with a weakened immune system.

The vaccine gives good protection and helps reduce the risk of serious illness or death, needing to go to hospital, and catching and spreading the virus as well as protecting against different variants.

Statistics from the UK Health Security Agency on last year’s spring covid-19 vaccination programme showed that those who received a vaccine were up to 50% less likely to be admitted to hospital with covid-19 for three to four months after vaccination, compared to those who did not receive one.

More details on people eligible for covid-19 vaccines and how to book a jab are available at nhs.uk/conditions/covid-19/covid-19-vaccination/getting-a-covid-19-vaccine