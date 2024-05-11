CD BioSciences Updates Its High-Throughput Drug Screening Platforms

CD BioSciences announces the update of its in-house high-throughput drug screening platforms to accelerate the drug discovery process.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, May 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CD BioSciences, a leading service provider with comprehensive life science research strength, announces the update of its in-house high-throughput drug screening platforms, aiming to accelerate the drug discovery process by quickly and efficiently identifying potential drug candidates for a wide range of diseases and conditions such as cancers and neurological diseases.

“We are proud to introduce our updated high-throughput drug screening platforms to the scientific community,” said the marketing manager of CD BioSciences. “Our platforms represent a significant breakthrough in drug discovery technology and will enable our clients to bring new therapies to market faster and more efficiently.”

Drug development is a long, complex, and expensive process, especially in the early stages of drug screening, and requires a large number of low-cost and time-consuming animal models. CD BioSciences takes advantage of C. elegans and Drosophila to construct C. elegans high-throughput screening platforms and Drosophila in vivo screening platform, respectively. These screening platforms leverage state-of-the-art technologies and algorithms to rapidly screen large libraries of compounds against specific drug targets. By automating and streamlining the drug screening process, CD BioSciences’ drug screening platforms can significantly reduce the time and resources required to identify promising drug candidates.

Based on CD BioSciences’ C. elegans high-throughput screening platforms, advanced imaging platforms, and data analysis software, its team of experts can provide drug screening services for global clients, including anti-infective compounds, anti-neurodegenerative disease drugs, longevity compounds, and anti-cancer drugs. Additionally, its Drosophila in vivo screening platform offers integrated services for model building, phenotypic data collection and screens, omics, and pathway prediction, helping researchers overcome the limitations of in vitro experiments, improve hit rates, and shorten project timelines.

CD BioSciences is committed to providing clients with drug screening services utilizing high-throughput screening platforms to help them break through the difficulties in their drug screening programs. Its drug screening platforms represent a major advancement in drug discovery technology and make them invaluable tools for pharmaceutical companies, biotech firms, and academic researchers working to develop new treatments for a variety of diseases.

About CD BioSciences

CD BioSciences is a leading provider of innovative drug discovery solutions for pharmaceutical companies, biotech firms, and academic researchers. With a focus on cutting-edge technology and exceptional customer service, CD BioSciences is dedicated to helping its clients bring new therapies to market faster and more efficiently.

