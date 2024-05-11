PHILIPPINES, May 11 - Press Release

May 10, 2024 In pursuit of inclusive economic recovery, Bong Go visits Tiaong, Quezon to give hope and support to nearly two thousand indigents Given that the pandemic and other hardships have significantly impacted the lives of the most vulnerable in the country, Senator Christopher "Bong" Go's steadfast commitment to serving Filipinos towards inclusive recovery remains as he personally visited Tiaong, Quezon and gave assistance to nearly two thousand struggling residents on Thursday, May 9. In his speech, Go recognized the challenges of crisis situations and reassured the public that he would continue to support and advocate for programs to help Filipinos overcome these difficult times. As an adopted son of CALABARZON region, the senator partnered with the national government and local officials led by Mayor Vincent Arjay Mea to help their constituents. "Napaka swerte ho natin dahil ang bisyo niya ay magserbisyo. Kaya palakpakan natin si Senator Bong Go... Siya po ang totoong may malasakit, kaya ho ang tawag natin sa kanya ay Mr. Malasakit. Senator, maraming maraming salamat po sa pagpunta niyo sa amin sa Tiaong, Quezon," Mayor Mea highlighted. "Napakalaking bagay po at lalo na 'yung pinaparamdam mo sa ating mga kababayan na kayo ho ay personal na nagpunta dito. Malaki na ang naitulong, pumunta pa dito. (Nagbigay) ng isang araw para tayo ay makita. Let's make Tiaong stronger together. Mr. Bong Go, maraming maraming salamat," the mayor continued. A total of 1,800 indigents gathered at the town plaza, where the senator gave away grocery packs, vitamins, masks, snacks, and shirts. He also gave select recipients bicycles, shoes, mobile phones, watches, and basketball balls. Meanwhile, in coordination with Mayor Mea, the struggling residents received financial support from the government. As part of his commitment to help poor and indigent patients, the senator encouraged those with health concerns to visit nearby Malasakit Centers located at Quezon Medical Center in Lucena City and Maria L. Eleazar General Hospital in Tagkawayan if they may need medical assistance from the government. Each Malasakit center is a one-stop shop that brings together national agencies, such as the Department of Social Welfare and Development, Department of Health, Philippine Health Insurance Corporation, and Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office, to assist patients in covering their hospital bills and reducing out of pocket expense. To bring primary care, medical consultation and early disease detection closer to communities, Go also pushed for the establishment of more than 700 Super Health Centers nationwide, including 18 in the province through his collective efforts together with the DOH, LGUs and fellow lawmakers. Services offered in Super Health Centers include database management, out-patient, birthing, isolation, diagnostic (laboratory: x-ray and ultrasound), pharmacy, and ambulatory surgical unit. Other available services are eye, ear, nose, and throat (EENT) service, oncology centers, physical therapy and rehabilitation centers, and telemedicine, where remote diagnosis and treatment of patients will be done. To facilitate the development in the locality, Go, who also serves as Vice Chair of the Senate Committee on Finance, supported the construction of the Tiaong District Hospital and the acquisition of an ambulance unit. "Maraming salamat po at ating tandaan na minsan lang po tayo dadaan sa mundong ito kaya kung anong kabutihan o tulong na pwede natin gawin sa ating kapwa ay gawin na natin ngayon dahil hindi na tayo babalik sa mundong ito," Go advised. "Bilang inyong Mr. Malasakit, patuloy akong magseserbisyo sa inyong lahat dahil ako po ay naniniwala na ang serbisyo sa tao ay serbisyo po 'yan sa Diyos," he concluded. During his visit to Tiaong, Go also assisted more displaced workers and those belonging to vulnerable sectors.