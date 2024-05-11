PHILIPPINES, May 11 - Press Release

May 10, 2024 Bong Go to join launch of 165th Malasakit Center in Rosales, Pangasinan Together with the local government of Pangasinan and the Department of Health, Senator Christopher "Bong" Go will join the inauguration of the 165th Malasakit Center in the country located at the Conrado F. Estrella Regional Medical and Trauma Center in Rosales on Friday, May 10. As the chairperson of the Senate Committee on Health, Go has been instrumental in advancing healthcare access and services across the Philippines through the Malasakit Centers Law which he principally authored and sponsored in 2019. "Ang bagong Malasakit Center dito sa Pangasinan ay simbolo ng ating walang tigil na paglilingkod at malasakit para sa bawat Pilipino. Layunin nating gawing mas accessible ang serbisyong medikal para sa lahat, lalo na sa ating mga kababayang higit na nangangailangan," said Go. Republic Act No. 11463, or the Malasakit Centers Act of 2019, institutionalized the Malasakit Centers program. Malasakit Centers bring together representatives from the Department of Social Welfare and Development, Department of Health (DOH), Philippine Health Insurance Corporation, and Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office. These one-stop shops aim to support impoverished patients in reducing their hospital costs to the least possible amount. The DOH reports that the Malasakit Centers program has aided over ten million Filipinos. Declared as an adopted son of Pangasinan, Go mentioned that there is also another Malasakit Center in the province located at the Region 1 Medical Center in Dagupan City. "Sa pagbubukas ng bagong Malasakit Center na ito, mas mapapabilis natin ang pagtugon sa mga pangangailangang medikal ng ating mga kababayan dito sa Pangasinan. Hindi na nila kailangan pang pumunta sa malalayong lugar para humingi ng tulong pampagamot," Go added. Go has consistently advocated for the establishment of new medical facilities and upgrading the capabilities of public hospitals in various provinces throughout the country. Earlier, he also principally sponsored R.A. No. 11558 or An Act Establishing a General Hospital in the Municipality of Rosales, Province of Pangasinan to be known as the Conrado F. Estrella Regional Medical and Trauma Center. This is where the new Malasakit Center will be launched. To further address the healthcare access gap for Filipinos in need, Go also championed the establishment of more Super Health Centers across the country. These centers are intended to provide primary care, consultations, and early disease detection, making these crucial services more accessible to communities nationwide. Through the concerted efforts of Go, fellow lawmakers, the DOH, led by Secretary Teodoro Herbosa, and local government units, adequate funding was allocated for more than 700 Super Health Centers nationwide, including 26 in the province. On this day, Go is also expected to provide additional support and assistance to displaced workers and local cooperatives in Rosales in partnership with key government agencies and the LGU.