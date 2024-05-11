Villanueva Highlights Teachers' Role in Addressing Challenges in PH Education Sector

Senate Majority Leader Joel Villanueva underscored the pivotal role of educators in tackling the challenges within the Philippine education sector during the Dangal ng UST awarding ceremony held on Thursday, May 9, 2024.

In attendance were University of Santo Tomas (UST) officials, led by Acting Rector Reverend Fr. Isaias Antonio Tiongco, Vice-Rector for Academic Affairs Professor Cheryl Peralta, alongside the 368 awardees.

As a distinguished alumnus and guest speaker at the event, Villanueva conveyed his deep appreciation and admiration for Thomasian educators, acknowledging their significant contribution to molding the minds of past, present, and future generations.

"Malaki po ang papel ng mga guro sa paghubog ng kinabukasan ng kabataang Pilipino at ng ating bayan," Villanueva said.

In his address, Villanueva highlighted one of the key challenges facing educators: ensuring the employability of graduates amidst the rapidly evolving workplace landscape.

"Mahalaga po na mas magkaroon pa ng mga experiential learning para siguruhin na ang mga estudyante ay may mas mahabang panahon para makapagsanay sa loob ng kanilang napiling industriya," Villanueva, the principal sponsor and author of the Enterprise-Based Education and Training (EBET), said.

Senate Bill No. 2587, one of the priority measures of the Marcos administration, seeks to address the problem of job-skills mismatch and employability of Filipino workforce by bridging all enterprise-based education and training modalities, including existing programs on apprenticeship, learnership and Dual Training System (DTS).

Villanueva, one of the Commissioners of the EDCOM2, stressed the importance of educators adapting to the emergence of artificial intelligence and robotics.

"It is important for teachers to step out of their comfort zones because of these developments. It is the state's responsibility to provide them with opportunities for continuing professional development through microcredentialing," he said.

Villanueva concluded his speech by reaffirming his commitment in championing initiatives that elevate the teaching profession and empower educators to address the evolving needs of the education sector.