Verity One Ltd Brief: V Token, Blockchain Integration with HBAR, TAO and Bittensor AI TRUTH MATTERS™
Verity One Ltd integrates TAO, Bittensor AI, Hedera HBAR, Polygon MATIC, and Hyperledger Fabric, advancing blockchain for superior data validation
Verity One harnesses TAO, Bittensor, HBAR, MATIC, and Hyperledger to revolutionize blockchain-driven data validation, because TRUST MATTERS™”DUBAI, UAE, May 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Verity One Ltd. TRUTH MATTERS™
Introduction Verity One Ltd is an innovative pioneer, specializing in cutting-edge data accumulation and validation. By harnessing advanced technologies such as blockchain and artificial intelligence, Verity One is revolutionizing data integrity and security, offering a range of exciting tools and services.
Verity One V Token The Verity One V Token is not just a digital asset but a crucial cornerstone within the Verity One ecosystem. It serves as a medium for transactions, incentives for validators and users, and access to premium features. This token is the bedrock of operational governance and transaction validation.
Hyperledger Fabric for Off-Chain Data Security Verity One employs Hyperledger technology to manage sensitive data securely off the public blockchain. This approach provides enhanced privacy and security, meeting the needs of enterprises requiring confidential transactions and data handling.
On-Chain: Hedera HBAR Integration Verity One uses Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) to leverage its high-throughput and low-latency capabilities, ensuring real-time data validation and transaction efficiency. Hedera's consensus service guarantees that Verity One's operations are fast, fair, and secure.
Polygon Blockchain Utilization Verity One also utilizes Polygon's blockchain for scalability and connectivity to Ethereum, supporting efficient multi-chain integrations. This enables Verity One to maintain high transaction throughput at lower costs.
The transition from IBM Watson and TensorFlow Verity One is making a strategic shift, transitioning from IBM Watson and TensorFlow to cutting-edge, decentralized, blockchain-integrated AI solutions offered by TAO and Bittensor. This forward-thinking move is set to significantly enhance the accuracy and reliability of our validation processes through decentralized AI.
Verity One Scanner and ERP System At the heart of Verity One’s operations is its proprietary scanner and ERP system, which gig worker validators use to scan, input, and validate data. This crucial process maintains the data’s accuracy and integrity within the network.
Validators: The Human Element Verity One employs gig workers as validators responsible for essential on-the-ground data collection and validation. Equipped with the Verity One Scanner and integrated into the ERP system, these validators ensure immediate data processing and verification. They are incentivized with V Tokens, aligning their interests with the data's accuracy and reliability.
Verity One leads the integration of blockchain and AI technologies to revolutionize data validation. It uses V Tokens, integrates multiple blockchain platforms like Hedera HBAR and Polygon, and strategically shifts to TAO and Bittensor AI technologies.
Hedera HBAR for Verity One Ltd VERT V Token
0xe77D0ce6de1E54F3bDc8BB5A44A43C719b523c24
https://hashscan.io/mainnet/contract/0.0.5029265
Polygon MATIC CONTRACT for Verity One Ltd VERT V Token
0x691E1395E97c013f0AaF4993b206a6Bce8A2DC96
https://polygonscan.com/address/0x691e1395e97c013f0aaf4993b206a6bce8a2dc96
