Family Violence Prevention Week 2024

CANADA, May 10 - Family Violence Prevention Week is May 13-19 and this year’s theme is Strong Beginnings: Resiliency in the Early Years.

Communities and organizations across the Island will hold events throughout the week to engage people in conversation about family violence prevention, spread awareness, pay tribute to victims, and share tools and resources for victims and bystanders.

“Investing in the well-being of our children from the outset is key to building a safer and more resilient society for all. Together, we can work to break the cycle of violence and create a future where every child can thrive in a nurturing and secure environment.” - Premier Dennis King

The events and activities taking place include readings, lunch and learns, community forums, walks in silence and more. For the full schedule of events, visit Family Violence Prevention Week.

“Home should feel like a safe place for everyone, especially our children, which is why ending family violence is everyone’s responsibility,” said Natalie Jameson, Minister of Education and Early Years.

“Learning the signs of family violence and knowing how to safely intervene, is crucial to the healthy development of children and youth. By spreading awareness, sharing resources, and continuing the conversation, together, we can make a difference.”

May 15 is Wear Purple Day and Island residents are invited to wear purple that day, and throughout the week, as a statement of solidarity with survivors and a commitment to ending family violence.

“Young children can show amazing resilience, but this can only happen if they are in safe, supportive environments,” said Danya O’Malley, chair of the Premier’s Action Committee on Family Violence Prevention. “This week, please take some time to learn more about this and other important topics. We can all play a role in ending family violence.”

The Premier’s Action Committee on Family Violence Prevention (PAC) was established in 1995 to provide education and awareness about family violence prevention in our province.

