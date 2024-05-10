Attorney Terik Hashmi, based in Miami, Florida Editor Terik Hashmi of International Law Update Terik Hashmi, immigration lawyer. Terik Hashmi, immigration blog. Terik Hashmi, Business Attorney Profile

Under the new leadership of Terik Hashmi, the publication will continue its online presence on LEXIS, WEST, and other internet-based information providers.

[International Law Update] is a useful and easy-to-read digest of most recent international developments and has been cited in international court decisions...” — Attorney Terik Hashmi

MIAMI BEACH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, May 10, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Practicing Attorney Terik Hashmi , based in Miami, Florida, is the new editor of “ International Law Update ,” which appears in several online information services such as LEXIS, WEST, and others. Since 1995, International Law Update has provided monthly briefings on the most significant domestic and foreign legal developments in the fields of public and private international law, and has been of particular value to US lawyers, judges and teachers. International Law Update has reported on recent international opinions of U.S. and leading foreign and internationals courts, on leading cases from the European Court of Justice and the European Court of Human Rights, and the World Trade Organization rulings. Frequent International Law Update subjects include applications of the Hague Evidence and Service Conventions, the contents of major intergovernmental commercial and trade agreements, cases dealing with sovereign immunity and enforcement of judgments, international jurisdiction, choice of law and the enforcement of judgments, and significant changes in public and private international law that may affect American interests at home and abroad. Thus far, the Update has reported on over 3,000 international issues.Like many print publications, International Law Update was forced to change its approach as a result of the proliferation of the internet, and is now available through online providers. With a reorganization and Mr. Hashmi as editor, the publication will continue to provide its services to the legal and academic community.Mr. Terik Hashmi is best known as the Attorney who represented Former President of Venezuela Carlos Andres Perez in his Application for Political Asylum in the US after the Coup D’état and overthrow of the Presidency by strongman Hugo Chavez.“It’s a true honor and privilege to follow in the footsteps of the original publishers,” comments Mr. Hashmi. “It is a useful and easy-to-read digest of most recent international developments and has been cited in international court decisions.”Mr. Hashmi is certainly the right person for the job based on his nearly three decades of law practice experience representing clients in international, diplomatic and political circles. He holds two University Degrees as well as two Law Degrees, a J.D. (Juris Doctorate) from Ohio and an LL.M. (Master of Laws) degree from the State of California where he specialized in Transnational Business Practice.About Terik HashmiMr. Terik Hashmi possesses over 25 years of experience in all aspects of US Immigration & International Law. He has dedicated his life’s path to become a true champion of both Human and Immigrants’ Rights, and has represented the entire spectrum of clients, from Individual to Business, to Investor, to Former Head of State. Mr. Hashmi has always been at the forefront of the field in terms of Education, Training and Experience.Website: https://internationallawupdate.org/ Blog: https://terikhashmi.blog/

President Biden USCIS Naturalization Ceremony Video