Tucson Neurologist Dr. Mateja de Leonni Stanonik Joins Tucson Society of Women Physicians

TUCSON, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, May 10, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dr. Mateja de Leonni Stanonik , MD, PhD, an experienced neurologist and researcher based in Tucson, Arizona, has been welcomed as the newest member of the esteemed Tucson Society of Women Physicians. Dr. de Leonni Stanonik brings with her a wealth of experience and a dedication to serving the community.The Tucson Society of Women Physicians is renowned for its commitment to advancing healthcare and supporting charitable initiatives in the Tucson area. Dr. de Leonni Stanonik's addition to the society further strengthens its mission to promote excellence in healthcare and contribute to the well-being of the local community."I am honored to join the Tucson Society of Women Physicians and to have the opportunity to collaborate with such esteemed colleagues," said Dr. de Leonni Stanonik. "I look forward to contributing to the society's charitable activities and leveraging our collective expertise to make a positive impact on the lives of individuals and families in Tucson."Dr. de Leonni Stanonik is known for her expertise in neurology and her compassionate approach to patient care. She is dedicated to staying at the forefront of medical advancements and providing the highest quality of care to her patients.Notes Dr. de Leonni Stanonik, "I thank the Society for having welcomed to their ranks. With my experience as a physician and my passion for healthcare and philanthropy, I hope to become a valuable addition to the organization. I look forward to working together to further our shared goals of promoting health and wellness in our community."As a member of the Tucson Society of Women Physicians, Dr. de Leonni Stanonik will have the opportunity to participate in a variety of charitable activities, including community health fairs, educational programs, and initiatives to support underserved populations.For more information about Dr. Mateja de Leonni Stanonik and the Tucson Society of Women Physicians, please visit and https://vmi.global/ and https://tucsonsocietyofwomenphysicians.com/ About Dr. Mateja de Leonni StanonikDr. Mateja de Leonni Stanonik is a neurologist based in Tucson, Arizona. With a focus on providing personalized care to her patients, Dr. Stanonik is dedicated to improving the lives of individuals affected by neurological disorders. She is committed to ongoing education and training to ensure that her patients receive the most advanced treatments available.Dr. de Leonni Stanonik, MD, MA, PhD (former Surgeon General of the Republic of Slovenia) serves as the head of a multidisciplinary Neurology and Psychiatry Clinic, the Vita Medica Institute, in Tucson, Arizona. The focus of her current practice is stroke/vascular neurology, memory issues as well as women's issues within neurological disorders.She grew up in Slovenia (formerly Yugoslavia). She completed her undergraduate degrees in Biology and Psychology (BSc.), as well as in German and Political Science (B.A.). She went on to obtain her Master’s degree in Cognitive Psychology/Neurolinguistics and Doctoral (Ph.D.) degree in Neuroscience. In 2007, she completed her M.D. degree at the Saba University School of Medicine, followed by a medical residency in Neurology at George Washington University.Dr. Mateja de Leonni StanonikVitaMedica Institute2850 E Skyline Dr., Suite 130Tucson, Arizona 85718Tel: (520) 638-5757Fax: (520) 447-5701Website: https://vmi.global/ About Tucson Society of Women PhysiciansThe Tucson Society of Women Physicians is a professional organization dedicated to supporting and promoting women in medicine. Comprised of physicians from various specialties, the society is committed to advancing healthcare and addressing the unique needs of women in the medical profession. Through education, advocacy, and community outreach, the society strives to improve the health and well-being of individuals and families in the Tucson area.

