Cornyn Votes for FAA Reauthorization Bill: ‘A Major Win for Texas’

WASHINGTON –Today on the floor, U.S. Senator John Cornyn (R-TX) discussed his support for the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) reauthorization bill, which includes a range of reforms to improve public safety, efficiency, and consumer confidence and allows for a direct route from San Antonio, Texas, to Washington, D.C. Excerpts of Sen. Cornyn’s remarks are below, and video can be found here.

“A highly functioning FAA is vital to the country, but it’s clear that the agency has fallen short in a number of respects in recent years.”

“This reauthorization bill, importantly, includes a range of reforms, and it will modernize and improve the FAA.”

“This legislation also delivers a major win for Texas, and in particular, San Antonio, where I was raised.”

“It is known as ‘Military City, USA,’ because of the large presence of our armed forces.”

“Despite the fact that we’re talking about the seventh largest city in the country, you can fly directly from Washington, D.C. – from Reagan National Airport – to Houston to Dallas to Austin, but you can’t fly directly to San Antonio.”

“This makes it difficult for military personnel serving in places like San Antonio, or business people who want to come back-and-forth, or simply families that want to come visit the nation’s capital.”

“I am optimistic that this will change soon.”

“This legislation will allow five additional long-haul flights into Reagan National Airport, giving airlines the ability to establish the direct route between San Antonio and the District of Columbia.”

“I want to commend Sen. Cruz for his leadership on this legislation.”