U.S. Chamber Endorses Sen. Deb Fischer for U.S. Senate in Nebraska

Washington, D.C. – Today, the U.S. Chamber of Commerce announced its endorsement of Sen. Deb Fischer to represent Nebraska in the U.S. Senate. The U.S. Chamber endorses candidates for federal office who will stand up for free enterprise, including by vigorously advocating for public policy solutions that will spur economic growth, support jobs, and promote businesses of all sizes’ ability to continue to innovate and invest in America.

“Senator Fischer is a pro-business champion who delivers for job creators, workers, and all of her constituents across Nebraska,” said U.S. Chamber of Commerce Midwest Region Vice President John Kirchner. “Senator Fischer’s dedication and support for free enterprise and economic growth has been a cornerstone of her tenure. The U.S. Chamber is proud to support Senator Fischer in her re-election campaign, and we look forward to continuing to work with her closely.”

“I am grateful to earn the endorsement of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce and its Nebraska members,” said Senator Fischer. “Our state and local chambers are critical partners in helping working families and our communities prosper. I look forward to continuing to work with them to promote economic growth, support workforce development, and encourage investments in Nebraska’s infrastructure.”