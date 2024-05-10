This season, flavour is trending with Denny’s newest feature menu launch

The renowned restaurant is giving guests a taste of the summer with hot new dishes and classic favourites

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Launched on May 08 in participating stores, Denny’s Canada is excited to release the full details of their latest seasonal menu. For a limited time, guests will be treated to a choice of mouth-watering menu items such as the Berry Waffle Slam (New), BBQ Bacon Chicken Sandwich (New), Brownie Sundae with Oreo Pieces (New), Cinnamon Sugar Pancake Puppies (New), Berry Stuffed French Toast Slam and the Grand Slamwich.









For over 70 years, Denny’s Restaurants has been a place where people can come in, sit down and connect. The beloved brand has affectionately become known as a place within the community where you can have “the usual” or try something new. Releasing new seasonal features allows Denny’s to take advantage of quality and seasonality, while constantly working to evolve their menu. Guests can enjoy fulfilling, flavoursome dishes that are current and exciting but can also have all the comfort of Denny’s diner classics.











“We continually strive to provide our guests with the perfect dining experience, combining new menu items with the diner classics they know and love,” shares Deborah Gagnon, President & Chief Operating Officer of Denny’s Canada. “Denny’s prides itself on always having something for everyone to enjoy, at good value with great guest service.”











To find the full details of the dishes available on Denny’s latest seasonal feature menu and the participating locations, please visit https://www.dennys.ca/promotions/feature-menu/.



ABOUT DENNY’S CANADA



Dencan Restaurants Inc., headquartered in Vancouver and owned by Northland Properties Corporation, currently operates and franchises 74 Denny’s restaurants across Canada. Part of the highly regarded worldwide Denny’s organization, Dencan Restaurants Inc. has a well-deserved reputation for high-quality food and guest satisfaction. From fluffy pancakes to crispy bacon, to juicy burgers, to something from the Fit Fare® Menu, guests will always find delicious value and variety.



More information can be found at www.dennys.ca or on social @dennyscanada.

