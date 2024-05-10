Azucar Grants Stock Options

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Azucar Minerals Ltd. ("Azucar" or the "Company") (TSX-V: AMZ; OTCQB: AXDDF) announces that, pursuant to its Stock Option Plan, it has granted stock options to a director of the Company to purchase 400,000 common shares in the capital of the Company at an exercise price of $0.04 per share which expire on May 10, 2029.



On behalf of the Board of Directors,

“J. Duane Poliquin”

J. Duane Poliquin, P.Eng.

Chairman, Azucar Minerals Ltd.

