Azucar Grants Stock Options

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Azucar Minerals Ltd. ("Azucar" or the "Company") (TSX-V: AMZ; OTCQB: AXDDF) announces that, pursuant to its Stock Option Plan, it has granted stock options to a director of the Company to purchase 400,000 common shares in the capital of the Company at an exercise price of $0.04 per share which expire on May 10, 2029.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

“J. Duane Poliquin”
J. Duane Poliquin, P.Eng.
Chairman, Azucar Minerals Ltd.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Contact Information:

Azucar Minerals Ltd.
Tel. 604.689.7644
Email: info@azucarminerals.com
http://www.azucarminerals.com/


