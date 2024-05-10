INVESTING IN AMERICA: Brent Spence Bridge Project Marks New Milestone as President Biden’s Infrastructure Decade Kicks into Gear

Friday, May 10, 2024

WASHINGTON, DC – In a major milestone for the Brent Spence Bridge project between Cincinnati, Ohio, and Covington, Kentucky, the U.S. Department of Transportation announced that the project’s sponsors have cleared the comprehensive environmental review, setting the stage for a groundbreaking in the coming months. The Biden-Harris Administration has invested $1.6 billion from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law toward the Brent Spence Bridge, a major transportation corridor that sees over $1 billion in freight move across it every day. The project will upgrade the existing bridge and build a new additional bridge dedicated to interstate drivers to improve traffic along a critical freight route that runs from Canada to Florida.

“Thanks to President Biden’s leadership, infrastructure improvements that have long been a dream are finally happening across America — and that includes massive projects like the new Brent Spence Bridge,” said U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg. “This bridge carries over $1 billion in freight and over 160,000 drivers every day, and today we are proud to mark the completion of the environmental review for the new Brent Spence Bridge, enabling the project to move to construction in the coming months. After years of talk about major infrastructure funding for America, President Biden got it done.”

“This is a big step in supporting the President’s commitment to rebuilding our nation’s infrastructure,” said Federal Highway Administrator Shailen Bhatt. “This bridge is a vital connector of goods to thousands of people in Kentucky and Ohio, and the investment in the Brent Spence Bridge will ensure the surrounding communities, and communities across the entire country, benefit from these improvements for decades to come.”

President Biden’s five-year, $1.2 trillion infrastructure law is helping communities in the coming months and years break ground on projects to rebuild our roads and bridges, improve our ports and airports, partner with states to create a national EV charging network with 500,000 chargers by 2030, deliver clean and safe water, clean up legacy pollution, expand access to high-speed internet, and build a clean energy economy. Through his Investing in America agenda, President Biden is delivering an “Infrastructure Decade” that is unlocking access to economic opportunity, creating good-paying jobs, boosting domestic manufacturing, and growing America’s economy from the middle up and bottom out – not the top-down.

See how your state is benefitting from President Joe Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

###

