Submit Release
News Search

There were 895 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 392,040 in the last 365 days.

Paul Mueller Company Announces Expiration of Share Repurchase Program and Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

SPRINGFIELD, Mo., May 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Paul Mueller Company (OTC: MUEL) today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend of 23 cents ($0.23) per share on its outstanding common stock.

The action was taken on May 10, 2024, at a regular meeting of the Board of Directors. The dividend of 23 cents ($0.23) per share is payable on June 28, 2024, to shareholders of record on May 24, 2024.

Additionally, on May 7, 2024, the tender offer announced on March 15, 2024, expired with 148,874 shares being tendered for a total of $11,909,920. On May 13, 2024, Computershare, the Depository for the tender offer, will deliver funds to the Depository Trust Company to be disbursed to the brokerage accounts of those who tendered shares. On May 14, 2024, Computershare will mail checks to those registered shareholders who correctly tendered their shares.

Contact Info: 
Ken Jeffries (417) 575-9000
kjeffries@paulmueller.com https://paulmueller.com


Primary Logo

You just read:

Paul Mueller Company Announces Expiration of Share Repurchase Program and Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Technology ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more