Submit Release
News Search

There were 905 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 392,065 in the last 365 days.

Family violence prevention week 2024 Walks in Silence schedule

CANADA, May 10 - Communities and organizations across the Island will hold events between May 13-19 to engage people in conversation about family violence prevention, spread awareness, pay tribute to victims, and share helpful tools and resources for victims and bystanders. 

These events include readings, lunch and learns, community forums, walks in silence and more. For the full schedule of events, visit: Family Violence Prevention Week

Walks in Silence schedule: 

Tuesday, May 14

  • Lennox Island, starting from the Health Centre at 12 noon
  • Kensington, Town Hall at 12:30 pm
  • Cornwall, West River United Church, 10 Church Street at 6 p.m.

Wednesday, May 15

  • Charlottetown, Rochford Square at 12 Noon
  • O'Leary, Walking Track at 2 p.m.

Thursday, May 16

  • Alberton, beginning at Alberton Elementary at 1 p.m. 
  • Summerside, Gazebo at 263 Heather Moyse Drive at 12 Noon

Friday, May 17

  • Tignish, walking track at 6 p.m.

Media contact:
Katherine Drake 
Department of Education and Early Years
kmdrake@gov.pe.ca

You just read:

Family violence prevention week 2024 Walks in Silence schedule

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more