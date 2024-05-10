Family violence prevention week 2024 Walks in Silence schedule
CANADA, May 10 - Communities and organizations across the Island will hold events between May 13-19 to engage people in conversation about family violence prevention, spread awareness, pay tribute to victims, and share helpful tools and resources for victims and bystanders.
These events include readings, lunch and learns, community forums, walks in silence and more. For the full schedule of events, visit: Family Violence Prevention Week.
Walks in Silence schedule:
Tuesday, May 14
- Lennox Island, starting from the Health Centre at 12 noon
- Kensington, Town Hall at 12:30 pm
- Cornwall, West River United Church, 10 Church Street at 6 p.m.
Wednesday, May 15
- Charlottetown, Rochford Square at 12 Noon
- O'Leary, Walking Track at 2 p.m.
Thursday, May 16
- Alberton, beginning at Alberton Elementary at 1 p.m.
- Summerside, Gazebo at 263 Heather Moyse Drive at 12 Noon
Friday, May 17
- Tignish, walking track at 6 p.m.
Media contact:
Katherine Drake
Department of Education and Early Years
kmdrake@gov.pe.ca