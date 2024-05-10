Submit Release
Sceilg Mhichíl reopens for Visitor Season 2024

The magnificent heritage site is one of only two UNESCO World Heritage Sites in the Republic of Ireland. The summit of this awe-inspiring rock off the Kerry coast is St Fionán’s monastery, one of the earliest foundations in the country. The monks who lived there prayed and slept in beehive-shaped huts made of stone, many of which remain to this day. Today, it is home to a fantastic profusion of bird life. Little Skellig is the second-largest gannet colony in the world.

