Sceilg Mhichíl reopens for Visitor Season 2024

The magnificent heritage site is one of only two UNESCO World Heritage Sites in the Republic of Ireland. The summit of this awe-inspiring rock off the Kerry coast is St Fionán’s monastery, one of the earliest foundations in the country. The monks who lived there prayed and slept in beehive-shaped huts made of stone, many of which remain to this day. Today, it is home to a fantastic profusion of bird life. Little Skellig is the second-largest gannet colony in the world.